Hockey

India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 Final: Preview, head-to head, squad, where to watch

India will take on Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup finals today.

Team Sportstar
29 October, 2022 16:35 IST
29 October, 2022 16:35 IST
India will take on Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup finals today.

India will take on Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup finals today. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

India will take on Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup finals today.

PREVIEW-

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will face Australia in the final of Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday after finishing second in the round robin stage.

India played out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Great Britain in their last league match on Friday to collect eight points from five games and finish second behind Australia (13 points from five matches).

Poovanna CB (7th minute), Amandeep (50th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (53rd) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56th, 58th) were on target for India while Great Britain scored through Max Anderson (1st, 40th), Harrison Stone (42nd) and Jami Golden (54th, 56th).

Australia beat South Africa 6-1 in their last round-robin league match on Friday.

Great Britain and Japan ended their campaigns with seven points each while South Africa collected six points. Hosts Malaysia finished at the bottom of six-team table with one point.

South Africa could have made it to the final if they had won against Australia but the title favourites Kookaburras were too strong for them.

-PTI

Head-to-head record
Australia has won eight matches against India. The Indian team has won five matches and has drawn two.
Indian squad for Sultan of Johor Cup
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ankit Malik Defenders: Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, Johnson Purthy Forwards: Uttam Singh (captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako
When and where to watch India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup finals live in India?
The India vs Australia Sultan of Johor Cup finals will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.
The match starts at 6:05 PM IST.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Ajit Pal Singh laments India’s ‘last minute’ problem

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us