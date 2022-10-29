PREVIEW-

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will face Australia in the final of Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday after finishing second in the round robin stage.

India played out a thrilling 5-5 draw against Great Britain in their last league match on Friday to collect eight points from five games and finish second behind Australia (13 points from five matches).

Poovanna CB (7th minute), Amandeep (50th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (53rd) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (56th, 58th) were on target for India while Great Britain scored through Max Anderson (1st, 40th), Harrison Stone (42nd) and Jami Golden (54th, 56th).

Australia beat South Africa 6-1 in their last round-robin league match on Friday.

Great Britain and Japan ended their campaigns with seven points each while South Africa collected six points. Hosts Malaysia finished at the bottom of six-team table with one point.

South Africa could have made it to the final if they had won against Australia but the title favourites Kookaburras were too strong for them.

-PTI

Head-to-head record Australia has won eight matches against India. The Indian team has won five matches and has drawn two.

Indian squad for Sultan of Johor Cup Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ankit Malik Defenders: Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, Johnson Purthy Forwards: Uttam Singh (captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (vice-captain), Sudeep Chirmako