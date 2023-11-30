MagazineBuy Print

India starts with 12-0 thrashing of Canada in FIH Women’s Junior World Cup

Annu (4th, 6th, 39th minute), Dipi Monika Toppo (21st), Mumtaz Khan (26th, 41st, 54th, 60th), Deepika Soreng (34th, 50th, 54th), and Neelam (45th) were the goalscorers for India on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 10:18 IST , Santiago - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners.
India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian team made a resounding start to its FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign by securing a commanding 12-0 victory over Canada.

Annu (4th, 6th, 39th minute), Dipi Monika Toppo (21st), Mumtaz Khan (26th, 41st, 54th, 60th), Deepika Soreng (34th, 50th, 54th), and Neelam (45th) were the goalscorers for India on Wednesday.

India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners.

Despite taking a two-goal lead, India persisted with its aggressive style, maintaining pressure on Canada. However, it was unable to find more goals in the opening quarter.

The momentum from the first quarter was carried into the second by India. It maintained possession, consistently penetrating the circle, resulting in Toppo and Mumtaz netting a field goal each.

READ: Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab defeats Haryana to clinch title in penalty shootout; TN wins bronze, beats Karnataka

In the meantime, Canada won a penalty corner, but it was unable to make the most of it. As the second quarter concluded, the Indian team enjoyed a commanding 4-0 lead.

Despite having a healthy lead, the Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter and continued to dominate the proceedings with Soreng converting a penalty corner, following which Annu completed her hat-trick, while Khan scored her second goal of the match.

Also, Neelam smashed home from a penalty corner to make it 8-0 for India by the end of the penultimate quarter.

The Indian team’s hunger for goals continued in the fourth quarter, resulting in strikes from Soreng and Khan as they completed their respective hat-tricks.

India will next lock horns with Germany on Friday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

