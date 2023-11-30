India starts with 12-0 thrashing of Canada in FIH Women’s Junior World Cup

The Indian team made a resounding start to its FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign by securing a commanding 12-0 victory over Canada.

Annu (4th, 6th, 39th minute), Dipi Monika Toppo (21st), Mumtaz Khan (26th, 41st, 54th, 60th), Deepika Soreng (34th, 50th, 54th), and Neelam (45th) were the goalscorers for India on Wednesday.

India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners.

Despite taking a two-goal lead, India persisted with its aggressive style, maintaining pressure on Canada. However, it was unable to find more goals in the opening quarter.

The momentum from the first quarter was carried into the second by India. It maintained possession, consistently penetrating the circle, resulting in Toppo and Mumtaz netting a field goal each.

In the meantime, Canada won a penalty corner, but it was unable to make the most of it. As the second quarter concluded, the Indian team enjoyed a commanding 4-0 lead.

Despite having a healthy lead, the Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter and continued to dominate the proceedings with Soreng converting a penalty corner, following which Annu completed her hat-trick, while Khan scored her second goal of the match.

Also, Neelam smashed home from a penalty corner to make it 8-0 for India by the end of the penultimate quarter.

The Indian team’s hunger for goals continued in the fourth quarter, resulting in strikes from Soreng and Khan as they completed their respective hat-tricks.

India will next lock horns with Germany on Friday.