Indian sports news wrap, November 28

TABLE TENNIS

ITTF World Youth Championships 2023: India wins bronze after loss to China

India clinched bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023 after a 3-0 loss to China.

The first match was between Yi Chen and Sayali Wani, which the latter won 3-2 (8-11,11-4,11-7,7-11,17-15).

The second contest was between Yashaswini Ghorpade and Yi Xu, and the Chinese clinched a clean win of 3-0 (11-4,11-7,11-7,0-0,0-0).

Yuxuan Qin and Suhana Saini played the third match, where the China again claimed a 3-0 win (13-11,11-9,14-12,0-0,0-0).

-Team Sportstar