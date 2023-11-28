Indian sports news wrap, November 28

TABLE TENNIS
ITTF World Youth Championships 2023: India wins bronze after loss to China
India clinched bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023 after a 3-0 loss to China.
The first match was between Yi Chen and Sayali Wani, which the latter won 3-2 (8-11,11-4,11-7,7-11,17-15).
The second contest was between Yashaswini Ghorpade and Yi Xu, and the Chinese clinched a clean win of 3-0 (11-4,11-7,11-7,0-0,0-0).
Yuxuan Qin and Suhana Saini played the third match, where the China again claimed a 3-0 win (13-11,11-9,14-12,0-0,0-0).
-Team Sportstar
