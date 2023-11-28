MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, November 28

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on November 28.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 10:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India won bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023.
India won bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India won bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TABLE TENNIS

ITTF World Youth Championships 2023: India wins bronze after loss to China

India clinched bronze in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023 after a 3-0 loss to China.

The first match was between Yi Chen and Sayali Wani, which the latter won 3-2  (8-11,11-4,11-7,7-11,17-15).

The second contest was between Yashaswini Ghorpade and Yi Xu, and the Chinese clinched a clean win of 3-0 (11-4,11-7,11-7,0-0,0-0).

Yuxuan Qin and Suhana Saini played the third match, where the China again claimed a 3-0 win (13-11,11-9,14-12,0-0,0-0).

-Team Sportstar  

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR
    AP
  4. Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty he won in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  5. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, November 27
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tahiti locals say plans for smaller surf judging tower still unacceptable
    Reuters
  4. Sumit Antil wants to prepare for 2024 Paris Paralympics in Sonipat and not abroad
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, November 28
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIBA holds draw for final four Olympic men’s basketball qualifying events
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves manager O’Neil losing faith in VAR
    AP
  4. Ronaldo tells ref to overturn penalty he won in AFC Champions League
    AFP
  5. NBA 2023-24: Joel Embiid’s triple-double fuels Philadelphia 76ers to blowout over Los Angeles Lakers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment