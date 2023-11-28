Hockey Nationals 2023: Punjab defeats Haryana to clinch title in thrilling penalty shootout

Punjab claimed the gold medal after the penalty shootout triumph over defending champions Haryana 2-2(9-8 SO) at the 13th Senior Men National Championship 2023 final on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu overcame Karnataka 3-3(5-3 SO) in penalty shootouts to claim the bronze Medal.
