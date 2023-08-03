MagazineBuy Print

India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 5-1 CHN, Wenhui pulls one back for China

IND vs CHN: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Aug 03, 2023 21:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy match.
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy match. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs China Asian Champions Trophy game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

  • August 03, 2023 21:11
    18’ IND 4-1 CHN - Wenhui E

    CHINA SCORES! An error by Varun allows Wenhui E to score.

    Varun cannot collect an aerial ball. Wenhui takes it enters the circle, takes on Jugraj, and finds the shot passing under the diving Akshar Pathak.

  • August 03, 2023 21:08
    16’ IND 4-0 CHN - Akashdeep Singh

    The fourth goal to Akashdeep Singh. Manpreet Singh comes down the left wing and plays it into the circle. Akashdeep traps, takes two strides forward and slaps the shot into the net.

  • August 03, 2023 21:06
    End of Q1

    Well, that’s been an exhilarating quarter of hockey. India has given no breathing room to the China players. Harmanpreet Singh firing in two penalty corners before Sukhjeet Singh put the third one in on the brink of the end.

  • August 03, 2023 21:04
    15’ IND 3-0 CHN - Sukhjeet Singh

    GOAL! Varun Kumar’s flick is saved, but India collects the rebound and Sukhjeet fires it in with from between his legs.

    A cheeky finish.

  • August 03, 2023 21:02
    15’

    Another corner for India. A stick check on Selvam Karthi gives India the chance to go three goals up.

  • August 03, 2023 21:02
    14’

    Selvam Karthi makes a circle penetration and fires the ball to the front of the goal. A Chinese defender gets in the way and clears the danger.

  • August 03, 2023 20:58
    10’

    SAVE! This time Amit Rohidas is the flicker at the second battery. Hits it straight at the pads of the keeper.

  • August 03, 2023 20:57
    10’

    The third penalty corner. The China goalie stops a shot but it goes up in the air which is termed as dangerous by the referee.

  • August 03, 2023 20:56
    9’

    The first rusher does his job and blocks the drag flick from Harmanpreet Singh.

  • August 03, 2023 20:56
    9’

    Another penalty corner for India. Sukhjeet Singh is near the left baseline and squares the ball. It strikes a Chinese foot.

  • August 03, 2023 20:55
    9’

    SAVE! Weihao saves a tomahawk by Sukhjeet Singh.

  • August 03, 2023 20:54
    8’ IND 2-0 CHN - Harmanpreet Singh

    GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh parks the drag flick into the right corner of the goal.

    India is up and running.

  • August 03, 2023 20:52
    8’

    Another short corner for India. This time it is Manpreet Singh charging through the middle. A stick check by a Chinese player and the referee blows his whistle.

  • August 03, 2023 20:51
    6’

    Chengfu Chen gets China off on a break until India’s backline gets going and thwarts the chance just before the 25-yard line.

  • August 03, 2023 20:49
    5’ IND 1-0 CHN - Harmanpreet Singh

    GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh sounds the board from the short corner. The ball is drilled in at the first castle and Harman packs it into the goal.

  • August 03, 2023 20:48
    5’

    India gets a penalty corner. An aerial pass is lobbed into the China circle by Harmanpreet. And Karthi Selvam was not given the five yards to trap it.

  • August 03, 2023 20:46
    3’

    SAVE! Weihao gets a hand to a deflected shot. The ball was fired in by Amit Rohidas and cleverly guided goal wards.

  • August 03, 2023 20:45
    3’

    Hardik Singh traps an opponent pass and India has a chance for a counter but China pulls bodies back in time.

  • August 03, 2023 20:44
    2’

    India with all the possession so far. China sitting deep into his own half.

  • August 03, 2023 20:43
    1’

    India gets the ball rolling from the centre.

  • August 03, 2023 20:40
    Anthems done

    The national anthems are completed! Ready for the game now.

  • August 03, 2023 20:38
    Milestones for Amit Rohidas and Sumit

    The duo complete the 150 and 100 caps for India, respectively.

  • August 03, 2023 20:34
    What Haiqin Weng says

    India is a good opponent. We come here to learn from our experience and try to do our best.

  • August 03, 2023 20:33
    What Craig Futon says

    Everyone is excited and wants to play for the home fans. China is always sharp. We just need to worry about ourselves.

  • August 03, 2023 20:24
    The new turf

    The new astro turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium is the talk of the town. Here is what went into relaying the pitch before the tournament.

  • August 03, 2023 20:21
    What coach Fulton had to say

    With his first assignment in India, coach Craig Fulton is ready to brave the pressure of expectations during the Asian Champions Trophy.

    Want to move closer to the ‘new Indian way’: Fulton ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

  • August 03, 2023 20:16
    India vs China - Head to Head in Asian Champions Trophy

    Played: 4 | India: 3 | China: 1

  • August 03, 2023 20:15
    India vs China - Head to Head record

    Played: 7 | India: 6 | China: 1

  • August 03, 2023 20:03
    India vs China - Lineups

    India: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas.

    China: Weihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenghui E, Chengcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Changliang Lin, Lei Meng, Weibao Ao.

  • August 03, 2023 19:50
    It’s a familiar welcome for Rehan Butt

    The former Pakistan forward returns to India after 16 years. Yet, Chennai feels just the same now as it did back in 2006.

    Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories

  • August 03, 2023 19:46
    India vs China - Preview

    Little time to get into the groove, an under-the-weather Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, teams unsure of the scheduling and officials racing against time to get everything in place will mark the return of international hockey to Chennai when teams take to the field on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.

    For the host, it will be the final opportunity to try out its plans and personnel before the Asian Games next month amidst high pressure and higher expectations at the revamped Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. For everyone else, it will be a chance to assess their opponents in what is being billed as a test event ahead of the big-ticket outing in Hangzhou.

    Full preview by Uthra Ganesan

  • August 03, 2023 19:41
    Today’s results

    Korea 2-1 Japan

    Malaysia 3-0 Pakistan (after 3rd quarter)

  • August 03, 2023 19:24
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

    The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The match will start at 08:30PM IST.

    Where will the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

    The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

    Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

    The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    Where to live stream India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

    The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

