India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND 5-1 CHN, Wenhui pulls one back for China

- August 03, 2023 21:1118’ IND 4-1 CHN - Wenhui E
CHINA SCORES! An error by Varun allows Wenhui E to score.
Varun cannot collect an aerial ball. Wenhui takes it enters the circle, takes on Jugraj, and finds the shot passing under the diving Akshar Pathak.
- August 03, 2023 21:0816’ IND 4-0 CHN - Akashdeep Singh
The fourth goal to Akashdeep Singh. Manpreet Singh comes down the left wing and plays it into the circle. Akashdeep traps, takes two strides forward and slaps the shot into the net.
- August 03, 2023 21:06End of Q1
Well, that’s been an exhilarating quarter of hockey. India has given no breathing room to the China players. Harmanpreet Singh firing in two penalty corners before Sukhjeet Singh put the third one in on the brink of the end.
- August 03, 2023 21:0415’ IND 3-0 CHN - Sukhjeet Singh
GOAL! Varun Kumar’s flick is saved, but India collects the rebound and Sukhjeet fires it in with from between his legs.
A cheeky finish.
- August 03, 2023 21:0215’
Another corner for India. A stick check on Selvam Karthi gives India the chance to go three goals up.
- August 03, 2023 21:0214’
Selvam Karthi makes a circle penetration and fires the ball to the front of the goal. A Chinese defender gets in the way and clears the danger.
- August 03, 2023 20:5810’
SAVE! This time Amit Rohidas is the flicker at the second battery. Hits it straight at the pads of the keeper.
- August 03, 2023 20:5710’
The third penalty corner. The China goalie stops a shot but it goes up in the air which is termed as dangerous by the referee.
- August 03, 2023 20:569’
The first rusher does his job and blocks the drag flick from Harmanpreet Singh.
- August 03, 2023 20:569’
Another penalty corner for India. Sukhjeet Singh is near the left baseline and squares the ball. It strikes a Chinese foot.
- August 03, 2023 20:559’
SAVE! Weihao saves a tomahawk by Sukhjeet Singh.
- August 03, 2023 20:548’ IND 2-0 CHN - Harmanpreet Singh
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh parks the drag flick into the right corner of the goal.
India is up and running.
- August 03, 2023 20:528’
Another short corner for India. This time it is Manpreet Singh charging through the middle. A stick check by a Chinese player and the referee blows his whistle.
- August 03, 2023 20:516’
Chengfu Chen gets China off on a break until India’s backline gets going and thwarts the chance just before the 25-yard line.
- August 03, 2023 20:495’ IND 1-0 CHN - Harmanpreet Singh
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh sounds the board from the short corner. The ball is drilled in at the first castle and Harman packs it into the goal.
- August 03, 2023 20:485’
India gets a penalty corner. An aerial pass is lobbed into the China circle by Harmanpreet. And Karthi Selvam was not given the five yards to trap it.
- August 03, 2023 20:463’
SAVE! Weihao gets a hand to a deflected shot. The ball was fired in by Amit Rohidas and cleverly guided goal wards.
- August 03, 2023 20:453’
Hardik Singh traps an opponent pass and India has a chance for a counter but China pulls bodies back in time.
- August 03, 2023 20:442’
India with all the possession so far. China sitting deep into his own half.
- August 03, 2023 20:431’
India gets the ball rolling from the centre.
- August 03, 2023 20:40Anthems done
The national anthems are completed! Ready for the game now.
- August 03, 2023 20:38Milestones for Amit Rohidas and Sumit
The duo complete the 150 and 100 caps for India, respectively.
- August 03, 2023 20:34What Haiqin Weng says
India is a good opponent. We come here to learn from our experience and try to do our best.
- August 03, 2023 20:33What Craig Futon says
Everyone is excited and wants to play for the home fans. China is always sharp. We just need to worry about ourselves.
- August 03, 2023 20:24The new turf
The new astro turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium is the talk of the town. Here is what went into relaying the pitch before the tournament.
- August 03, 2023 20:21What coach Fulton had to say
With his first assignment in India, coach Craig Fulton is ready to brave the pressure of expectations during the Asian Champions Trophy.
- August 03, 2023 20:16India vs China - Head to Head in Asian Champions Trophy
Played: 4 | India: 3 | China: 1
- August 03, 2023 20:15India vs China - Head to Head record
Played: 7 | India: 6 | China: 1
- August 03, 2023 20:03India vs China - Lineups
India: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas.
China: Weihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenghui E, Chengcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Changliang Lin, Lei Meng, Weibao Ao.
- August 03, 2023 19:50It’s a familiar welcome for Rehan Butt
The former Pakistan forward returns to India after 16 years. Yet, Chennai feels just the same now as it did back in 2006.
- August 03, 2023 19:46India vs China - Preview
Little time to get into the groove, an under-the-weather Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, teams unsure of the scheduling and officials racing against time to get everything in place will mark the return of international hockey to Chennai when teams take to the field on the opening day of the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.
For the host, it will be the final opportunity to try out its plans and personnel before the Asian Games next month amidst high pressure and higher expectations at the revamped Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. For everyone else, it will be a chance to assess their opponents in what is being billed as a test event ahead of the big-ticket outing in Hangzhou.
- August 03, 2023 19:41Today’s results
Korea 2-1 Japan
Malaysia 3-0 Pakistan (after 3rd quarter)
