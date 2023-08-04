Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM

- August 04, 2023 16:51Half Time - KOR 0-1 PAK
Pakistan goes ahead at half time courtesy of Hannan’s goal. Like last night, it had plenty of chances but failed to connect the decisive strike in front of goal.
- August 04, 2023 16:50KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter
Pakistan is crowding the circle and not letting Korea find space to enter or pass into the area.
- August 04, 2023 16:45KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter
Sunghyun Kim gets into the circle and continues his dribble. But his attempt to catch a Paksitani foot goes in vain.
- August 04, 2023 16:42KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter
Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta is off the field with a green card.
- August 04, 2023 16:37KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter
Hannan scores! He gets a pass in front of the goal and connects it with the stick to get Pakistan ahead.
- August 04, 2023 16:36KOR 0-0 PAK - 2nd quarter
Pakistan loses its referral appealing a penalty corner decision. Abdul Hannan took a free hit and claimed the opponent was not five yards away. The TV umpire sticks to the on-field call.
- August 04, 2023 16:29KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter
Another penalty corner for Pakistan. Ahtisham Aslam finds a Korean foot to get a scoring chance for Pakistan.
Pakistan cannot convert the chance yet again. Muhammad Sufiyan Khan’s drag flick flies over the goal.
That’s the end of the quarter.
- August 04, 2023 16:27KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter
Now Jaehyeon Kim saves a penalty corner attempt from Pakistan. It was a variation but Kim dives to his right to ensure the score stays 0-0.
- August 04, 2023 16:26KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter
Akmal Hussain saves a Korea penalty corner. Was hit straight at him by Jonghyun Jang and the Pakistan keeper denies him.
- August 04, 2023 16:20KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter
Abdul Rehman misses an easy chance. Gets it on a platter and he has to hit it into an open goal. Sends it wide, instead.
- August 04, 2023 16:16KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter
Korea with the better part of possession so far. Just one circle entry from Pakistan which Abdul Hannan Shahid passes wide of a teammate.
- August 04, 2023 16:09Time for the anthems
The teams are out in the middle. The Korea anthems is played followed by Pakistan’s.
- August 04, 2023 16:03Korea vs Pakistan - Head to Head Record
Played: 27 | Korea: 8 | Pakistan: 14 | Drawn: 5
- August 04, 2023 15:56Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table
India shot up to the top of the standings with a thumping win against China. Here is how the full table looks:
- August 04, 2023 15:53Pakistan team gets the Chennai flavour
The Pakistan team could not travel to India with its entire coaching entourage. It did not have a physio for the tournament. So, Chennai’s Rajkamal stepped in to help the team.
- August 04, 2023 15:44Korea vs Pakistan - Lineups
Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang
Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikirya Hayat, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Khan, Afraz
- August 04, 2023 15:38Round 1 results
Korea beat Japan 2-1
Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-1
India beat China 7-2
- August 04, 2023 15:27Asian Champions Trophy Fixtures on August 4
Korea vs Pakistan - 04:00 PM IST
China vs Malaysia - 06:15 PM IST
India vs Japan - 08:30 PM IST
