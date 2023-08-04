MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the second round of fixtures - Korea vs Pakistan, China vs Malaysia and India vs Japan - from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Aug 04, 2023 16:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

  • August 04, 2023 16:51
    Half Time - KOR 0-1 PAK

    Pakistan goes ahead at half time courtesy of Hannan’s goal. Like last night, it had plenty of chances but failed to connect the decisive strike in front of goal.

  • August 04, 2023 16:50
    KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter

    Pakistan is crowding the circle and not letting Korea find space to enter or pass into the area.

  • August 04, 2023 16:45
    KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter

    Sunghyun Kim gets into the circle and continues his dribble. But his attempt to catch a Paksitani foot goes in vain.

  • August 04, 2023 16:42
    KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter

    Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta is off the field with a green card.

  • August 04, 2023 16:37
    KOR 0-1 PAK - 2nd quarter

    Hannan scores! He gets a pass in front of the goal and connects it with the stick to get Pakistan ahead.

  • August 04, 2023 16:36
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 2nd quarter

    Pakistan loses its referral appealing a penalty corner decision. Abdul Hannan took a free hit and claimed the opponent was not five yards away. The TV umpire sticks to the on-field call.

  • August 04, 2023 16:29
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter

    Another penalty corner for Pakistan. Ahtisham Aslam finds a Korean foot to get a scoring chance for Pakistan.

    Pakistan cannot convert the chance yet again. Muhammad Sufiyan Khan’s drag flick flies over the goal.

    That’s the end of the quarter.

  • August 04, 2023 16:27
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter

    Now Jaehyeon Kim saves a penalty corner attempt from Pakistan. It was a variation but Kim dives to his right to ensure the score stays 0-0.

  • August 04, 2023 16:26
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter

    Akmal Hussain saves a Korea penalty corner. Was hit straight at him by Jonghyun Jang and the Pakistan keeper denies him.

  • August 04, 2023 16:20
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter

    Abdul Rehman misses an easy chance. Gets it on a platter and he has to hit it into an open goal. Sends it wide, instead.

  • August 04, 2023 16:16
    KOR 0-0 PAK - 1st quarter

    Korea with the better part of possession so far. Just one circle entry from Pakistan which Abdul Hannan Shahid passes wide of a teammate.

  • August 04, 2023 16:09
    Time for the anthems

    The teams are out in the middle. The Korea anthems is played followed by Pakistan’s.

  • August 04, 2023 16:03
    Korea vs Pakistan - Head to Head Record

    Played: 27 | Korea: 8 | Pakistan: 14 | Drawn: 5

  • August 04, 2023 15:56
    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table

    India shot up to the top of the standings with a thumping win against China. Here is how the full table looks:

    Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points

  • August 04, 2023 15:53
    Pakistan team gets the Chennai flavour

    The Pakistan team could not travel to India with its entire coaching entourage. It did not have a physio for the tournament. So, Chennai’s Rajkamal stepped in to help the team.

    Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan’s Indian physio Rajakamal adds Tamil flavour to team’s campaign

  • August 04, 2023 15:44
    Korea vs Pakistan - Lineups

    Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang

    Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Zikirya Hayat, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Khan, Afraz

  • August 04, 2023 15:38
    Round 1 results

    Korea beat Japan 2-1

    Malaysia beat Pakistan 3-1

    India beat China 7-2

  • August 04, 2023 15:28
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?

    The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

    Where to live stream the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches?

    The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 matches will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

  • August 04, 2023 15:27
    Asian Champions Trophy Fixtures on August 4

    Korea vs Pakistan - 04:00 PM IST

    China vs Malaysia - 06:15 PM IST

    India vs Japan - 08:30 PM IST

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB condoles death of former chairman Ijaz Butt
    PTI
  4. India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Archery Championships 2023: India wins first-ever gold medal, beats Mexico in women’s compound team final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Penalty corner happens to be our strength: Hardik Singh after India’s dominance against China in ACT
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: I love hockey, so I am surviving — Shivendra Singh
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India romps to victory against China
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 0-1 PAK; Pakistan ahead at HT; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. PCB condoles death of former chairman Ijaz Butt
    PTI
  4. India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate during first T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Archery Championships 2023: India wins first-ever gold medal, beats Mexico in women’s compound team final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment