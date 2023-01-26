PREVIEW (By Aashin Prasad)

While the party continues in Bhubaneswar, the host will be far away from it, forced to go through the embarrassment of the classification battle in the World Cup. A deflated India will take on Japan here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Thursday for a chance to play in the 9/10 place classification match.

Since the shock exit in the crossover stage to New Zealand on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, where it let a two-goal lead slip twice to lose on penalty shootouts, the Indian team has sought to stay away from the spotlight. No pre-match press conference was scheduled and head coach Graham Reid refused to entertain the media post their closed-door training late on Wednesday.

With the pressure off their backs, Reid will hope his team plays freely and rectifies the mistakes from the matches against Wales and New Zealand. While it improved on its decision-making in front of goal in the loss to the Black Sticks, concerns will remain over its penalty corners conversion rate – 5 goals from 26 attempts -- and getting turned over in possession in its own half. Of the five penalty corner goals, two were from rebounds and one without a goalkeeper as skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flicks have underwhelmed.

Squads India P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh Head Coach: Graham Reid Japan Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk), Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai Head Coach: Akira Takahashi

With an expectant home crowd, India will seek to give them a reason to cheer against the tournament’s lowest-scorer (2 goals) Japan. Japan will seek inspiration from their wins over India in the Asian Champions Trophy (2021) and Asia Cup (2022), although both squads are sporting a different look from then.

Japan head coach Akira Takahashi, who coached the team in those wins, admitted he wasn’t expecting to face India. While he aims for a victory, Takahashi hopes to use the stage to prepare for the upcoming Asian Games and the Paris Olympics next year. ‘Nig surprise [playing against India]. I didn’t want us to play India. It will be a good experience for our young players to be playing in front of many people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, South Africa will take on Malaysia, followed by Wales against France, and a South American duel between Chile and Argentina in the other classification playoffs.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 32 | India: 26 | Japan: 3 | Draw: 3

