India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Here is all you need before India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 18:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Akashdeep Singh celebrating with teamates after scoring a goal against Japan.
Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

PREVIEW

India and Malaysia will take on for the Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams got commanding wins in the semifinal and would hope to utilise that momentum in the summit clash. India looks for its fourth title while the Speedy Tigers have to shot at their first.

India would have the slighest advantage, given it won the group stage fixture by a margin of five goals.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

India - 23 | Malaysia- 7 | Draw - 4

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The match will start at 08:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match?

The India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live streamed on the Fancode mobile app.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

