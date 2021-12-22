Hockey Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: India beats Pakistan 4-3, wins bronze Asian Champions Trophy: India, which was the defending champion along with Pakistan in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat, will return with a consolation prize after having lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals on Tuesday. PTI Dhaka 22 December, 2021 17:03 IST FILE PHOTO: India players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 19. - AFP PTI Dhaka 22 December, 2021 17:03 IST Olympic bronze medallist India defeated arch-rival Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-place playoff match to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Wednesday.India, which was the defending champion along with Pakistan in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat, will return with a consolation prize after having lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals on Tuesday.India took the lead in the very first minute through vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh before Sumit (45th), Varun Kumar (53rd) and Akashdeep Singh (57th) struck a goal each.READ | Punjab beat UP 2-1 in shoot-out to win Senior National Men's Hockey Championship Pakistan's goals were scored by Afraz (10th), Abdul Rana (33rd) and Ahmed Nadeem (57th).It was India's second win over Pakistan in the tournament after having beaten the same opponent 3-1 in the round-robin stages.Coming into the tournament as hot favourite and having topped the round-robin stage with an unbeaten record, the Indians would be disappointed to return with a bronze.In the summit clash late on Wednesday, South Korea will play Japan. Read more stories on Hockey. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :