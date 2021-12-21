Punjab beat UP 2-1 in shoot-out to win Senior National Men's Hockey Championship

Punjab defeated Uttar Pradesh 2-1 in the shoot-out after both the teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time to clinch the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship title here on Tuesday.

In the third-fourth place play-off game, Karnataka beat Maharashtra 5-2.

In the final, the first half ended goalless between the two heavyweights. The deadlock continued in the second half as well, with neither of the teams coming close to scoring in regulation time.

Punjab goalkeeper Kamalbir Singh emerged as the hero of the match, making as many as four saves in the shoot-out to help his team clinch the title.

Speaking about his side's victory, Punjab coach Balwinder Singh said, "As many as 10 players were playing the Nationals for the first time, so this win shows how talented this group is. We expected this kind of challenge in the final, our boys showed great character today.

"The team was led by Rupinder Pal Singh, hence we were confident in defence. Our goalkeeper Kamalbir Singh stood tall and made excellent saves in the shoot-out." Earlier in the day, Karnataka defeated Maharashtra 5-2 to clinch the third place. Karnataka established an early two-goal cushion, courtesy goals from Kumar Yathish B (3rd minute) and Mohd Raheel (5th).

Maharastra didn't give up and equalised through two goals from their captain Taleb Shah in the 24th and 33rd minutes respectively.

But, that wasn't enough as goals from Pavan Madivalar (37th) and Chiranth Somanna N D (45th) put Karnataka in the driver's seat at the end of the third quarter. Likhith B M's goal in the 52nd minute sealed the match for Karnataka.