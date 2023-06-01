India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 2-0 PAK; Hundal scores second goal - Junior Asia Cup updates

Key Updates
- June 01, 2023 22:2527’
A last ditch tackle by Ayaz Arbaz to deny a shot to India.
- June 01, 2023 22:2124’
Uttam Singh fails to get behind a pass in the circle and that leads to the end of an India attack.
- June 01, 2023 22:1922’
India’s third short corner is also saved. A deflection off the first rusher’s stick knocks out all the power from the slap shot.
- June 01, 2023 22:1822’
India tries a variation! A short side pass to set up a slap shot. It comes off the foot of a Pakistan defender and India gets another corner.
- June 01, 2023 22:1822’
Amandeep Lakra’s drag flick is saved but Hundal wins anothre short corner moments later.
- June 01, 2023 22:1621’
India wins a penalty corner.
- June 01, 2023 22:1520’
INDIA GOES 2-0 AHEAD! Hundal gets the goal. The ball comes to him in th centre of the Pakistan circle and he turns to get in position to shoot. Hits the roof of the goal.
- June 01, 2023 22:1419’
The drag flick from Ahmad Arbaz goes wide of goal!
- June 01, 2023 22:1319’
Pakistan wins a penalty corner.
- June 01, 2023 22:1218’
Pakistan breaks on a counter attack from the right flank but the ball is cleared out of play off an Indian stick.
- June 01, 2023 22:10End of Q1
That’s the first quarter. India had the better chances in the quarter and managed to go ahead in the 13th minute. Pakistan too had a penalty corner but could not consolidate.
- June 01, 2023 22:0615’
India saves a penalty corner. A brilliant dash from the first rusher to thwart the attempt.
- June 01, 2023 22:0313’ IND 1-0 PAK
Angad Bir Singh! He puts India ahead. A simple tap in after a deflection on Hundal’s shot.
- June 01, 2023 22:0112’
Chirmako’s slap shot from close range goes over the goal.
- June 01, 2023 21:589’
Uttam Singh is fouled by a Pakistan player as he is trying to make a run down the right flank. Ahmad Aqeel is shown a green card for the offence.
- June 01, 2023 21:567’
SAVED! Lakra’s drag flick is parried to safety by the Pakistan keeper.
- June 01, 2023 21:556’
Another penalty corner for India. Sunit Lakra wins it.
- June 01, 2023 21:491’
India fails to convert the chance.
- June 01, 2023 21:491’
India wins a penalty corner in the first minute of the game. Chirmako gets the short corner after a dribble from the left side.
- June 01, 2023 21:41Moments away!
The players are walking out on to the pitch.
- June 01, 2023 21:21India in FIH Pro League
While the junior team is one step from glory, results have not quite gone the senior team’s way. Harmanpreet Singh & Co lost its two matches in the FIH Pro League last week. But they’re confident of bouncing back. Sportstar’s Aashin Prasad writes:
- June 01, 2023 21:16India vs Pakistan H2H
Played: 23 | India: 15 | Pakistan: 5 | Draws: 3
- June 01, 2023 21:15India’s Starting XI
- June 01, 2023 21:07India results in Junior Asia Cup
- India 18-0 Chinese Taipei
- India 1-1 Pakistan
- India 3-1 Japan
- India 17-0 Thailand
- India 9-1 Korea
- June 01, 2023 20:57WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The live stream of India vs Pakistan Junior Asia Cup final will be available on Watch.Hockey.
The match will begin from 09:30 PM IST.
- June 01, 2023 20:48PREVIEW
India is one step away from successfully defending its Junior Asia Cup crown and Pakistan stands in its way.
The two sides met earlier in the tournament and Pakistan proved to be the only side that halted India’s relentless scoring, settling for a 1-1 draw.
India dismantled Korea 9-1 in the last-four while Pakistan won 6-2 against Malaysia.
Latest on Sportstar
- German federation mourns teenager’s death after youth tournament
- Sinner dumped out of French Open Round 2 by world no. 79 Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic
- Swiatek defeats Liu, reaches French Open third round
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Final: IND 2-0 PAK; Hundal scores second goal - Junior Asia Cup updates
- Indian sports news wrap, June 1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE