MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match

Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 13:06 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India lost 1-4 against Germany in the semifinals.
India lost 1-4 against Germany in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India lost 1-4 against Germany in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men’s hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.

The Indians would be morally down but come Saturday, they can’t afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in the pool stages.

On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from a 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.

The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.

But for that, the Uttam Singh-led side needs to do some soul-searching and produce its ‘A’ game.

The tournament turned out to be a mixed bag for India as they showed great determination to stun world no.4 Netherlands 4-3 in the quarterfinal.

But they failed to carry on the momentum against six-time champions Germany, failing to utilise numerous scoring chances that came their way.

India captain Uttam conceded that they wasted chances galore but said they are still in with a chance of finishing on the podium and will prepare towards that goal.

“We got a lot of opportunities inside the circle (against Germany) but we missed a lot. We couldn’t convert our chances. We tried to score from the set pieces but we couldn’t convert,” he said.

“We need to be more aware and not lose ball possession. We are not out of the tournament yet, bronze medal match is still there. Whatever has happened we can’t change. Our entire focus will be on the next game.” India’s chief coach CR Kumar would be highly disappointed with the performance of his dragflickers and would be hoping that the likes of vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, Shardanand Tiwari and Sudeep Chirmako deliver the goods on Saturday.

“We really would’ve loved to have been playing the final but now we just have to focus on what lies ahead of us. Finishing third in a World Cup also commands a lot of respect so we’ll play the best hockey we can,” Kumar said.

Uttam and Boby Singh Dhami too would look to lift their game up front.

Spain, on the other hand, has never reached the final of the tournament. Their best result was a bronze medal in the 2005 edition in Rotterdam, beating India 6-5 on penalties after the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Going by head-to-head record in the tournament, Spain holds an edge over India.

India and Spain have played eight times against each other in men’s junior World Cup history with Spain winning five of those battles, the most recent result also going in the European nation’s favour.

Meanwhile, Germany, who finished runner-up in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, will play reigning bronze medallist France in the summit clash.

Related Topics

Hockey Junior World Cup /

India /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 108/4; Deepti removes Wyatt, Sciver-Brunt nears fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South African pitches are suiting spinners in ongoing tour, says Kuldeep after picking fifer
    Reuters
  5. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match
    PTI
  2. India loses to Germany 1-4 in semifinal of FIH junior men’s hockey World Cup
    PTI
  3. IND 1-4 GER highlights, FIH Junior World Cup semifinal: Wasteful India goes down as Germany books ticket to final
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany Live Streaming Info: Schedule, squad; When and where to watch Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 Semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: Video referrals for Spain causes controversy, field umpires have final word
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey Junior World Cup 2023: India needs to pull up socks against Spain in bronze-medal match
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 108/4; Deepti removes Wyatt, Sciver-Brunt nears fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South African pitches are suiting spinners in ongoing tour, says Kuldeep after picking fifer
    Reuters
  5. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment