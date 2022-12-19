Hockey

Nations Cup win gives India confidence for Asian Games: Savita

India returned to Delhi on Monday morning after defeating Spain 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament and got promoted to the 2023-24 Pro League.

PTI
19 December, 2022 13:43 IST
19 December, 2022 13:43 IST
Indian women’s hockey team captain said the Nations Cup will boost the team’s confidence in the lead-up to the Asian Games. (FILE PHOTO)

Indian women’s hockey team captain said the Nations Cup will boost the team’s confidence in the lead-up to the Asian Games. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India returned to Delhi on Monday morning after defeating Spain 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament and got promoted to the 2023-24 Pro League.

India women’s hockey captain Savita Punia is confident her team will produce good results at the Asian Games in Hangzhou next year following their FIH Nations Cup title triumph in Valencia last Saturday.

The team returned to the national capital on Monday morning after defeating Spain 1-0 in the final of the inaugural edition of the tournament and got promoted to the 2023-24 Pro League.

“We have had a good year in 2022 and going forward we will continue to aim for more wins and titles. We have the Asian Games 2022 coming up next year, and we will definitely try to come back with a good result,” said Savita on arrival at the IGI airport.

“As a captain, I am very proud and delighted with my teammates. Everyone gave their 100 per cent, and we maintained our focus right from the start, on and off the field, and it really feels great to be part of such a team,” added Savita.

Also Read
Indian women’s team wins FIH Nations Cup, promoted to 2023-24 Pro League

Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the match and the defender said winning the tournament was perhaps the “best moment” for her and the team.

“Winning the final of the Nations Cup has to count as the best moment for me and the team. We had this as our goal from the beginning and to be able to achieve it felt really good,” said Gurjit.

The tournament also saw 22-year-old forward Lalremsiami cross the 100-cap mark in India colours.

“To be able to reach the 100-cap mark at such a young age is something that gives me immense joy. And I am very grateful for the continued support from everyone on the team.

“We are very happy to have won the Nations Cup and we will continue to work hard going ahead,” Lalremsiami said. 

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final, India vs Spain: Head-to-head, preview, date, time, streaming info

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us