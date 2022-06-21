Hockey

India announces FIH Women's Hockey World Cup squad, injured Rani Rampal misses out

The Indian team will be led by Savita in the upcoming Women's Hockey World Cup, while Rani Rampal misses out from the 18-member squad due to injury.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 June, 2022 19:44 IST

Goalkeeper Savita will lead India during the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup in July.

Hockey India on Tuesday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain from July 1, 2022.

The Indian team will be led by goalkeeper Savita while Deep Grace Ekka was named her deputy. Ace forward Rani Rampal has been omitted from the squad due to an injury.

Speaking on Rani's injury and the team composition, chief coach Janneke Schopman said: "Except Rani, who is still not fully recovered from injury rehabilitation, the team has all the players who were part of the Olympic campaign with inclusions like Jyoti and Sonika who have done well in their roles when given a chance. We will also have Sangita and Akshata who will travel with the team as replacement players. The team is absolutely excited and eager to begin their World Cup campaign. We will utilise the next ten days to fine-tune our game analysis from Pro League performances."

India is grouped in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China. It will begin its campaign on July 3 against England, to which it lost the Bronze medal match in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

India had bowed out in the quarterfinals of the quadrennial event during the previous edition in 2018, with a defeat to Ireland in penalties. 

SQUAD

Goalkeepers:  Savita (C),  Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

 

