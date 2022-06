Manpreet Singh to lead 18-member India squad for Commonwealth Games

Manpreet Singh has been named captain of the Indian men's hockey team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 18-member squad was announced by Hockey India on Monday.

GOALKEEPERS Sreejesh P. R., Krishan Bahadur Pathak DEFENDERS Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh MIDFIELDERS Manpreet Singh (c), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma FORWARDS Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

India has been grouped in Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. It will begin its campaign on July 31 against Ghana.

More to follow...