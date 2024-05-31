MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

We are playing good hockey but also struggling at times, says Harmanpreet

India are coming into the London leg of the Pro League on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp, Belgium where they won two hard-fought matches against Argentina and lost an equal number of games to the hosts.

Published : May 31, 2024 13:53 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh feels his side is playing good hockey but only in patches and this will have to be ironed out in the upcoming FIH Pro League games here as the team prepares for the ultimate test at the Paris Olympics.

The side is currently third in the table with 21 points from 12 matches. Harmanpreet’s side will take on Germany and Great Britain, sixth and ninth on the charts, in the decisive London leg of the Pro League, which commences here on Saturday. India will first take on the Germans.

India are coming into the London leg of the Pro League on the back of a mixed performance in Antwerp, Belgium where they won two hard-fought matches against Argentina and lost an equal number of games to the hosts.

“We played scintillating hockey in some moments while we struggled in a few others, but the team is constantly improving,” Harmanpreet said in a Hockey India release on Friday.

“We also used this opportunity to give some match experience to the younger players in the squad and improve our overall chemistry,” he added.

The skipper added that playing some tough matches against Argentina and Belgium, which will help the side.

“We played some intense matches against Argentina and Belgium in Antwerp, both in the same pool as us in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The aim in these upcoming matches (in London) will be to get out of our blocks early, work on our combinations and positioning to make sure we play to the best of our abilities.” He added it was absolutely necessary to do well in London to be ready for the Olympics.

ALSO READ | FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick

“We are aware that the London stage of Pro League will be crucial in our preparations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, hence we are looking forward to taking on Germany and Great Britain,” Harmanpreet added.

Following Saturday’s game, India will again take on Germany again on June 8. They will play Great Britain on June 2 and 9.

Women in rebuilding phase

The Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete said her side is in a “rebuilding phase” after failing to qualify for the Olympics and the Pro League matches here will give the team much-needed boost.

“We are currently in a rebuilding phase, and we are looking to take it one game at a time. We are confident that the upcoming games will help us better understand our chemistry within the team and improve going forward,” she said.

The women are placed seventh on the Pro League table with eight points in 12 matches and will also take on Germany and Great Britain on the same dates as their male counterparts.

Related stories

Related Topics

olympics /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

FIH Pro League /

Paris Olympics /

Germany /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We are playing good hockey but also struggling at times, says Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. Monaco’s Camara handed four-match ban for covering up anti-homophobia logo
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Powell help WI hammer nine-man Australia by 35 runs in warm-up match
    PTI
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. We are playing good hockey but also struggling at times, says Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 5-4 Argentina HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet hat-trick helps Men in Blue win high-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Why has India vs Argentina men’s match been delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 3-0 to Argentina, stays winless in European leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. We are playing good hockey but also struggling at times, says Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. Monaco’s Camara handed four-match ban for covering up anti-homophobia logo
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Powell help WI hammer nine-man Australia by 35 runs in warm-up match
    PTI
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment