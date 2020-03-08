Manpreet, Rani bag Hockey India Player of Year awards

India captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal capped an eventful 2019 as Hockey India Player of the Year (men's and women's respectively), while Harbinder Singh was honoured for his lifetime contribution to the game at the 3rd Annual Hockey India Awards on Sunday.

Celebrating the best current and former Indian hockey players, the function was attended by the Indian men’s and women’s teams and some of the biggest names in the sport. While the players of the year received a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh each, a certificate and a trophy, Harbinder Singh was handed a cheque for Rs. 30 lakh. The Upcoming Players of the Year – Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami – got Rs. 10 lakh each while individual award winners got Rs. 5 lakh each.

The federation also felicitated and rewarded winners of various international awards through the year and those who achieved crossed milestones – Rs. 1 lakh for those completing 200 international caps and Rs. 50,000 for 100. The total prize money distributed was to the tune of Rs. 1.64 crores.

“I would like to congratulate Hockey India for their continued efforts of raising the bar to the highest of standards. Hockey has always been a very important part of India’s sporting history and I am really proud of the Indian teams who have consistently been performing for the country,” FIH and IOA president Narinder Batra said.