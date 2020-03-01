Hockey legend and Olympic medalist Balbir Singh Kullar passes away

Former Indian hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, has passed away, the national federation said on Sunday. He was 77 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medalist, Balbir Singh Kullar,” Hockey India said on its official Twitter handle.

READ | Hockey Pro League, India vs Australia: Sreejesh the hero as India wins shootout 3-1

“We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of Hockey India, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Balbir Singh Kullar’s family and friends at this time of grief.”

Born at Sansarpur village of Jalandhar district in Punjab, Kullar made his India debut in 1963 in Lyon, France. He gained reputation as an inside forward in the Indian team and toured several countries like Belgium, England, Netherlands, New Zealand and West Germany.

He was also a member of the Indian team that won the Asian Games gold in 1966 (Bangkok) and the Olympic Bronze in 1968 (Mexico).