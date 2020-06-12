FIH declares no breach of rules by Batra in Presidential elections

IOA and FIH president Narinder Batra has found support from the international body in the ongoing power tussle within the Indian Olympic Association.

“The FIH Disciplinary Commissioner Gordon Nurse received on 8 June a complaint lodged by Indian Olympic Association vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal against FIH president Narinder Dhruv Batra, questioning his eligibility as FIH President. In compliance with the applicable FIH procedure, this complaint was forwarded to the independent FIH Integrity Unit, which today decided that it will not be taking any action in relation to this matter on the basis that the matter is not sustained,” FIU chairman Wayne Snell said in a statement on Friday.

“Indeed, according to the FIH Statutes at the time, there was no requirement for Batra to change his relationship with Hockey India after his election as FIH President in November 2016. He therefore committed no breach of the procedure or the FIH Statutes,” Snell added, dismissing the complaint.

Mittal had written to both the International Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee alleging forgery and false declarations in Batra’s elections to both posts.