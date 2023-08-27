The Netherlands beat England 2-1 in a thrilling final to win the European Championships on Sunday at Warsteiner HockeyPark. The Dutch, in the process, have punched their ticket to next year’s Olympics in Paris.
Derck de Vilder and Duco Telgenkamp scored for the Netherlands before Sam Ward pulled one back in the final quarter.
England had two penalty strokes with four minutes to go but both times Maurits Visser saved from Nicholas Bandurak.
READ | Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2
Netherlands become the third team to qualify for the Olympics after the host France and Australia. This was Netherlands’ seventh title win and its fourth championship in five editions.
In the bronze medal match, goals from Florent Van Aubel and Nelson Onana helped Belgium to a 2-0 victory against Germany.
Latest on Sportstar
- Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics
- Rodri comes up with another big goal as Man City seals 2-1 win against Sheffield United
- Indian sports news wrap, August 27
- Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
- Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE score, NUFC 0-0 LIV; Premier League: Lively start to the match; Red card shout for Alexander-Arnold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE