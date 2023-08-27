Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Netherlands beat England 2-1 in a thrilling final to win the European Championships on Sunday at Warsteiner HockeyPark. The Dutch, in the process, have punched their ticket to next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Derck de Vilder and Duco Telgenkamp scored for the Netherlands before Sam Ward pulled one back in the final quarter.

England had two penalty strokes with four minutes to go but both times Maurits Visser saved from Nicholas Bandurak.

READ | Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2

Netherlands become the third team to qualify for the Olympics after the host France and Australia. This was Netherlands’ seventh title win and its fourth championship in five editions.

In the bronze medal match, goals from Florent Van Aubel and Nelson Onana helped Belgium to a 2-0 victory against Germany.