Netherlands beat England to win Euros, qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Netherlands beat England 2-1 in a thrilling final to win the European Championships to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 21:05 IST , Mönchengladbach - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Netherlands players celebrate a goal during the European Championship.
The Netherlands players celebrate a goal during the European Championship. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Netherlands players celebrate a goal during the European Championship. | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands beat England 2-1 in a thrilling final to win the European Championships on Sunday at Warsteiner HockeyPark. The Dutch, in the process, have punched their ticket to next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Derck de Vilder and Duco Telgenkamp scored for the Netherlands before Sam Ward pulled one back in the final quarter.

England had two penalty strokes with four minutes to go but both times Maurits Visser saved from Nicholas Bandurak.

READ | Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier: India defeats Malaysia 7-2

Netherlands become the third team to qualify for the Olympics after the host France and Australia. This was Netherlands’ seventh title win and its fourth championship in five editions.

In the bronze medal match, goals from Florent Van Aubel and Nelson Onana helped Belgium to a 2-0 victory against Germany.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
