Latest issue of Sportstar

Germany beats Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team 6-1 in 4 Nations Tournament final

Sudeep Chirmako (22') scored the lone goal for India. Germany's goals came from Florian Sperling (15'), Ben Hasbach (20'), Hugo von Montgelas (23'), Fabio Seitz (38'), Nikas Berendts (41'), and Paul Glander (43').

Published : Aug 22, 2023 19:24 IST , Düsseldorf - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India loses 1-6 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament final.
India loses 1-6 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
India loses 1-6 to Germany in 4 Nations Tournament final. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team on Tuesday lost 1-6 to the hosts Germany in the final of the 4 Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf to finish as runners-up.

Sudeep Chirmako (22’) scored the lone goal for India. Germany’s goals came from Florian Sperling (15’), Ben Hasbach (20’), Hugo von Montgelas (23’), Fabio Seitz (38’), Nikas Berendts (41’), and Paul Glander (43’).

India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in its previous game. However, Germany, which had won all of its previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats to India’s defensive forces.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Florian Sperling (15’) put Germany ahead.

The second quarter started with the hosts continuing their dominance. Ben Hasbach (20’) scored the second goal of the match, extending his side’s lead. But two minutes later Sudeep Chirmako (22’) pulled a goal back for India.

Germany’s Hugo von Montgelas (23’) scored straightaway to regain the two-goal lead. Germany defended well to enter halftime with a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two goals, India showcased attacking intent at the start of the third quarter, but Fabio Seitz (38’) managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute and extended Germany’s lead to 4-1. \

Nikas Berendts (41’) made the most of a late penalty corner while Paul Glander (43’) added another field goal to help Germany take a dominant 6-1 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession of the ball to try and prevent India from stitching any attacking moves.

Germany defended well in its own half and managed to hold on to the lead to win the match 6-1.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
