MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro League:  India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 

The women’s competition now moves to Rourkela, and Janneke Schopman and her girls would be hoping an end to the series of losses leads to a beginning of wins. T

Published : Feb 09, 2024 22:00 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against USA in the FIH Hockey PRO League women’s matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against USA in the FIH Hockey PRO League women’s matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against USA in the FIH Hockey PRO League women’s matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Indian women finally broke a 5-match losing streak to end the first leg of the Pro League matches here with a 3-1 win against USA on Friday. The win also ensured first points for the team in this edition of the competition as India avenged its loss in the Olympic Qualifiers.

The host got early chances, but the finishing took time coming. With both sides hoping for an early lead to take control of the match, it was end-to-end hockey, but there were too many turnovers in the midfield.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute, Vandana Katariya proving why being in the right position at the right time is such a valued skill.

Sangita Kumari snatched the ball and ran along the baseline to lift it in front of the goal, and Vandana made no mistake smashing it in at the far post. Deepika made it 2-0, stretching herself to keep the pass from Vandana in play, turning and shooting a backhand into the net all in one motion to give the host a decent cushion at halftime.

ALSO READ: Varun issue a challenge and distraction but team professional enough to focus: Fulton

USA came back strongly, and the Indians, despite their success, continued to miss chances. The shooting continued to be wayward, and the final pass was too often off-target and USA, clawing back gradually into the game, finally pulled one back through Sanne Caarls in the 42nd minute.

But Deepika saved her best for the end. She ran all the way along the sideline, dodged past at least three defenders and pushed the ball to the far post, a diving Salima Tete connecting perfectly to finish.

The women’s competition now moves to Rourkela, and Janneke Schopman and her girls would be hoping an end to the series of losses leads to a beginning of wins.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, continued its goal spree, winning 6-2 against a struggling Australia.

The results: Netherlands 6 (Marijn Veen 3, Yibbi Jansen 2, Frederique Matla) bt Australia 2 (Tatum Stewart, Grace Stewart); India 3 (Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Salima Tete) bt USA 1 (Sanne Caarls).

Related Topics

FIH Women's Pro League /

Vandana Kataria /

India women's hockey team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers 36-20 UP Yoddhas: Haryana inflicts second all-out on UP; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro League:  India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Chennai Open: Nagal reaches semifinals, Mukund goes down fighting
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Semenistaja races into semifinals with 6-4, 6-3 win over Kudermetova
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran rescue Kerala against Bengal on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Pro League:  India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Varun issue a challenge and distraction but team professional enough to focus: Fulton
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. India hockey player and Arjuna award winner Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO act
    PTI
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Netherlands beats Indian women’s team 3-1, hands it second straight defeat
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers 36-20 UP Yoddhas: Haryana inflicts second all-out on UP; Gujarat thrashes Bengal 41-32
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro League:  India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Chennai Open: Nagal reaches semifinals, Mukund goes down fighting
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Semenistaja races into semifinals with 6-4, 6-3 win over Kudermetova
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby and Akshay Chandran rescue Kerala against Bengal on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment