Pro League:  India ends losing streak with 3-1 win against USA 

Indian women finally broke a 5-match losing streak to end the first leg of the Pro League matches here with a 3-1 win against USA on Friday. The win also ensured first points for the team in this edition of the competition as India avenged its loss in the Olympic Qualifiers.

The host got early chances, but the finishing took time coming. With both sides hoping for an early lead to take control of the match, it was end-to-end hockey, but there were too many turnovers in the midfield.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute, Vandana Katariya proving why being in the right position at the right time is such a valued skill.

Sangita Kumari snatched the ball and ran along the baseline to lift it in front of the goal, and Vandana made no mistake smashing it in at the far post. Deepika made it 2-0, stretching herself to keep the pass from Vandana in play, turning and shooting a backhand into the net all in one motion to give the host a decent cushion at halftime.

USA came back strongly, and the Indians, despite their success, continued to miss chances. The shooting continued to be wayward, and the final pass was too often off-target and USA, clawing back gradually into the game, finally pulled one back through Sanne Caarls in the 42nd minute.

But Deepika saved her best for the end. She ran all the way along the sideline, dodged past at least three defenders and pushed the ball to the far post, a diving Salima Tete connecting perfectly to finish.

The women’s competition now moves to Rourkela, and Janneke Schopman and her girls would be hoping an end to the series of losses leads to a beginning of wins.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, continued its goal spree, winning 6-2 against a struggling Australia.

The results: Netherlands 6 (Marijn Veen 3, Yibbi Jansen 2, Frederique Matla) bt Australia 2 (Tatum Stewart, Grace Stewart); India 3 (Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Salima Tete) bt USA 1 (Sanne Caarls).