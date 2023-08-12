Rani Rampal not picked in India’s Asian Games women’s hockey probables

Just a couple of days after Hockey India appointed her as the coach of Indian U-17 women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal found herself out of the 34-strong probables list for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Rampal had on Thursday lashed out at the national head coach Janneke Schopman demanding an answer as to why she was being ignored despite her fair performances lately.

While she accepted the Hockey India offer to coach the junior side, she also was categorical about not retiring from competitive sport.

“I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics,” Rampal had said during a HI event earlier this week.

Ahead of the camp, Schopman told HI in a release, “We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

“We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play. It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us,” she had said.

The camp getting underway in Bengaluru on Sunday will conclude on September 18.

The probables consist of goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki.

India is scheduled to get its Hangzhou Games campaign underway on September 27. It has been clubbed with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in Pool A.

Notably, the Indians are coming off a victorious performance in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament, which took place last month in Barcelona. The Women in Blue beat host Spain 3-0.