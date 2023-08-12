MagazineBuy Print

Rani Rampal not picked in India’s Asian Games women’s hockey probables

Days after demanding an answer on her exclusion despite fair performances lately, Rani was snubbed from a 34-member probables squad that was announced on Saturday.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 15:51 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal was not part of the 34-member probables announced on Saturday for the upcoming Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal was not part of the 34-member probables announced on Saturday for the upcoming Asian Games. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
Just a couple of days after Hockey India appointed her as the coach of Indian U-17 women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal found herself out of the 34-strong probables list for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Rampal had on Thursday lashed out at the national head coach Janneke Schopman demanding an answer as to why she was being ignored despite her fair performances lately.

While she accepted the Hockey India offer to coach the junior side, she also was categorical about not retiring from competitive sport.

“I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics,” Rampal had said during a HI event earlier this week.

Ahead of the camp, Schopman told HI in a release, “We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

ALSO READ
Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub

“We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play. It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us,” she had said.

The camp getting underway in Bengaluru on Sunday will conclude on September 18.

The probables consist of goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki.

India is scheduled to get its Hangzhou Games campaign underway on September 27. It has been clubbed with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in Pool A.

Notably, the Indians are coming off a victorious performance in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament, which took place last month in Barcelona. The Women in Blue beat host Spain 3-0.

India Women’s Hockey Asian Games 2023 probables
Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.
Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur. Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.

