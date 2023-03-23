Hockey

Indian hockey player Salima Tete appointed AHF Athletes Ambassador

PTI
23 March, 2023 19:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete of India in action.

FILE PHOTO: Salima Tete of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

National women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete is appointed the AHF Athletes Ambassador from India for a term of two years, starting March 25.

Tete accepted the certificate and the position during the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Congress in Mungyeong, Korea.

Tete, who led the Indian women’s junior hockey team to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, is among four players from Asia to be appointed for the position.

Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal, first woman to get this honour

As the AHF Athletes Ambassador, Tete, along with the other selected athletes from Asia, will play a leadership role in the international representation, development, and advocacy of athletes.

She will also be working towards promoting awareness about athletes’ rights and welfare in the region.

“I am honoured to be selected as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. As athletes from Asia, we face a lot of challenges in our careers. This position will allow me to bring our voices to the front. I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of athletes from the region with this position,” Tete said in a Hockey India statement.

“I thank the Asian Hockey Federation for showcasing their faith in me and also express my gratitude to Hockey India for their constant support in all my endeavours.” Hockey India, president Dilip Tirkey also congratulated Tete for the honour.

“It is a pleasure to see one of our Indian players being named as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. Salima (Tete) has been one of the brightest players for India over the past couple of years and has already showcased her qualities as a leader on the field. “We are confident that she will work for the betterment of the sport and the players and will make a positive impact on our beloved game on a global stage,” Tirkey added.

