Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: All you need to know, Indian squad, schedule, timings

The Indian women's team will play without their star player Rani Rampal, who captained the side in the Tokyo Olympics last year at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, which starts in Spain and the Netherlands from July 1.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will captain the squad and defender Deep Grace Ekka will be vice-captain. India is in Pool be along with England, New Zealand and China. India takes on England in its first match on July 3.

Eight seeded India will then take on 13th- ranked China on July 5 followed by a match against New Zealand on July 7 and will play all its Phase 1 games in Amsterdam.

Out of the three pool games, the Indian eves would be particularly motivated in its clash against England, who pipped India to the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

India had bowed out in the quarterfinals of the quadrennial event during the previous edition in 2018, with a defeat to Ireland in penalties.

Why is India playing only three matches in the league stage?

If India tops its pool, it will head to Quarterfinal 3 as the top teams from each pool will qualify for quarterfinals directly, while the second and third-placed teams will play cross-over matches with teams from other groups for remaining spots in knockouts.

The final will be played on July 18 at the Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa stadium in Spain.

When was India's best performance in the World Cup?

India’s best performance in the tournament came in the inaugural 1974 edition hosted by France, where it secured an unexpected fourth-place finish in a ten-team field. The standout result of that tournament for the Indian team was a 1-0 win it pulled over the eventual champions, The Netherlands, in the group stage, which helped them to top its pool.

How did India qualify for the World Cup 2022?

Indian women secured its qualification for this edition of the World Cup after a third-place finish in the Asia Cup which happened earlier this year in Muscat, Oman. India, who was the defending champions, defeated its World Cup pool member, China 2-0 in the bronze medal playoff after it lost to South Korea 3-2 in the semifinals.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari



Schedule:

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Spain vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group B - New Zealand vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 5:30PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Germany vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Argentina vs Korea - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 2: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Netherlands vs Ireland - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Australia vs Japan - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Belgium vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 6:30PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group B - England vs India - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Korea vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 3: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Germany vs Netherlands - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 4: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Spain vs Argentina - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Ireland vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 5:30PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group B - India vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Japan vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 5: Women’s World Cup, Group B - New Zealand vs England - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Belgium vs Australia - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Ireland vs Germany - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Japan vs Belgium - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 6: Women’s World Cup, Group A - Netherlands vs Chile - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group D - Australia vs South Africa - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group B - England vs China - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Argentina vs Canada - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 7: Women’s World Cup, Group B - India vs New Zealand - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 8: Women’s World Cup, Group C - Korea vs Spain - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 9: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group A vs 3rd in Group D - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8:30PM IST

July 9: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group D vs 3rd in Group A - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 10: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group C vs 3rd in Group B - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 11: Women’s World Cup, Crossover - 2nd in Group B vs 3rd in Group C - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 9:30PM IST

July 12: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group B vs winner of 1st Crossover - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 8:30PM IST

July 12: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group A vs winner of 2nd Crossover - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen - 11PM IST

July 13: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group D vs winner of 3rd Crossover - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 10:30PM IST

July 14: Women’s World Cup, Quarterfinal - 1st in Group C vs winner of 4th Crossover - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 16: Women’s World Cup, Semifinal - Winner of 2nd Quarterfinal vs Winner of 4th Quarterfinal - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 10PM IST

July 17: Women’s World Cup, Semifinal - Winner of 1st Quarterfinal vs Winner of 3rd Quarterfinal - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

July 18: Women’s World Cup, Final - Estadi Olimpic de Terrassa - 1AM IST

Where to watch the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Star Sports 1 TV channel and Disney+ Hotstar.