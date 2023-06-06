Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India secures 2-2 draw against Korea

The Indian team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea in its third game of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 13:12 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea.
The Indian team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indian team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team came from behind to record a thrilling 2-2 draw against Korea in its third game of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Kakamigahara on Tuesday.

Yujin Lee (15’) and Jiyon Choi (30’) found the back of the net for Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43’) and Deepika (54’) scored a goal each, enabling India to secure a draw and maintain its position at the top of Pool A.

ALSO READ
Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Malaysia 2-1

Korea swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India’s defence. Korea won a couple of penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to capitalise; however, it was able to take the lead when Yujin Lee (15’) scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D. 

With a 1-0 lead, Korea entered the second quarter with an assertive approach and played a pressing game to dominate India. However, minutes before the half-time break, India began to put pressure on Korea by counterattacking, but was unable to find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, Korea shifted gears and started playing more aggressively which helped them double their lead as Jiyon Choi (30’) converted a penalty corner with absolute precision to make sure that Korea went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead. 

ALSO READ
Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Malaysia challenge

The third quarter began with Korea attacking again and winning an early penalty corner, which India’s goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari saved. Meanwhile, India upped its game and began bisecting Korea’s backline, which paid off when Deepika Soreng (43’) scored a field goal to pull one back for the Indian team.

Keen to hold on to its advantage, Korea focused on keeping possession of the ball in the fourth quarter, however, that didn’t stop India from finding the equaliser as Deepika (54’) calmly converted a penalty stroke to level the score. Confident after getting back in the game, the Indian team increased the frequency of its attacks but no more goals were scored in the final quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Indian team will next play against Chinese Taipei in its fourth and last Pool A game on June 8 at 12:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

Women's Junior Asia Cup /

India /

Korea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India secures 2-2 draw against Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bucks announce Griffin as head coach
    AP
  3. WTC Final 2023: Boland to play against India, confirms captain Cummins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Singapore Open 2023: Sindhu exits in first round; Srikanth, Arjun-Dhruv duo enter second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India secures 2-2 draw against Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India beats Malaysia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Malaysia challenge
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIH Pro League: India beats Great Britain on penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. Team India returns home to hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India secures 2-2 draw against Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bucks announce Griffin as head coach
    AP
  3. WTC Final 2023: Boland to play against India, confirms captain Cummins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Singapore Open 2023: Sindhu exits in first round; Srikanth, Arjun-Dhruv duo enter second round
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment