Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023: India ready for Malaysia challenge

Published : Jun 04, 2023 12:49 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Following a resounding 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in its campaign opener, the Indian team is all geared up to take on Malaysia in its second Pool A game of the ongoing Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Monday.

The Indian team ticked all the boxes in its win against Uzbekistan and dominated the game throughout with its superlative performance. As many as eight players - Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Sunelita Toppo, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Deepika, and Neelam, were on the scoresheet for India in their opening match and the team will now aim to continue to take momentum into next game against Malaysia.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Indian team captain Preeti said, “We’ve had a fantastic start to the tournament, establishing a strong foundation, and our aim is to maintain that same level of determination as we face Malaysia. The solid victory in our opening match has bolstered our confidence, providing the impetus required to carry us forward in the tournament. It’s worth noting that Malaysia boasts a formidable team, and thus we anticipate a closely fought contest.”

Malaysia, on the other hand, has also begun the tournament on a promising note winning its first encounter against Chinese Taipei 7-0. It will now be eager to test its mettle against the talented Indian side.

Notably, both teams last locked horns with each other in 2015 during Women Junior Asia Cup and it was India that emerged victorious as it defeated Malaysia 9-1. Hence, the Indian team will look to repeat history and stay on top of pool A.

India will play against Malaysia on Monday, June 5 at 08:30 AM IST.