Hockey

Which team will India play next in Hockey World Cup crossover?

India finished second in Pool D with seven points and did not qualify for the quarterfinals of Hockey World Cup.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 21:05 IST
India’s goal keeper P. Sreejesh saves a strike from Wales during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India's goal keeper P. Sreejesh saves a strike from Wales during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India won its last Pool D match against Wales 4-2 and finished second in the group with seven points.

England, having a better goal difference, advanced to the quarterfinal while India had to settle for a place in the crossover fixture. India will now take on the third-placed team from Pool C.

New Zealand lost its last group game against Malaysia 2-3 on Thursday and will meet India in the crossover. Malaysia, on the other hand, will take on Spain in the crossover fixture.

The winner between India and New Zealand will advance to the quarterfinal and play against the winner of Pool B. As the points table stands, either Belgium or Germany can top Pool B.

The crossover fixture will be played on January 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, while the quarterfinal match will be played on January 24.

