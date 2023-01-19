India won its last Pool D match against Wales 4-2 and finished second in the group with seven points.

England, having a better goal difference, advanced to the quarterfinal while India had to settle for a place in the crossover fixture. India will now take on the third-placed team from Pool C.

New Zealand lost its last group game against Malaysia 2-3 on Thursday and will meet India in the crossover. Malaysia, on the other hand, will take on Spain in the crossover fixture.

The winner between India and New Zealand will advance to the quarterfinal and play against the winner of Pool B. As the points table stands, either Belgium or Germany can top Pool B.

The crossover fixture will be played on January 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, while the quarterfinal match will be played on January 24.