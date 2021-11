AITA women’s ranking tennis tournament: Gargi Pawar beats third seed Kiran Kalkal in pre-quarterfinals

Gargi Pawar defeated third seed Kiran Kalkal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs 100,000 AITA women’s ranking tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, Gargi will play Ritu Rai who beat eighth seed Sanika Kambli in three sets.