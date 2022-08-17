Germany's Gina Lueckenkemper threw herself at the line to win a shock gold in the European women's 100m in Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who won 100m silver in the last European champs in Berlin in 2018 and 200m bronze in 2016, clocked 10.99 seconds for the victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji claimed silver in a photo-finish with the German while Britain's Daryll Neita took bronze with 11.00sec.

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain pulled up with injury halfway through the race and finished last.