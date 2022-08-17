New Articles

Germany’s Gina Lueckenkemper wins European women’s 100m gold

The 25-year-old clocked 10.99 seconds to win the gold medal at the Olympic Stadium.

Sudipta Biswas _11689
Munich 17 August, 2022 07:28 IST
Munich 17 August, 2022 07:28 IST
Gina Lueckenkemper poses for a photo after winning the European Athletics Championships women’s 100 meters gold at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Gina Lueckenkemper poses for a photo after winning the European Athletics Championships women’s 100 meters gold at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The 25-year-old clocked 10.99 seconds to win the gold medal at the Olympic Stadium.

Germany's Gina Lueckenkemper threw herself at the line to win a shock gold in the European women's 100m in Munich on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who won 100m silver in the last European champs in Berlin in 2018 and 200m bronze in 2016, clocked 10.99 seconds for the victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji claimed silver in a photo-finish with the German while Britain's Daryll Neita took bronze with 11.00sec.

Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain pulled up with injury halfway through the race and finished last.

Read more stories on New Articles.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Suresh Raina's form a big positive for CSK, says Fleming

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

Chelsea climbs to fifth with West Ham win, Lampard wary of getting comfortable

Slide shows

In pictures: Today in sports

Wimbledon: Day 11 in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us