Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) golf annexe in Guindy sports a new, bright and beautiful look. The fairways appear largely trim and proper. So do the putting greens.

A lot of preparations went behind the scenes to give an enhanced look to the course. In fact, post the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf committee of Madras Gymkhana Club has been going about its job with intensity.

The three–P. S. Jagadish, captain of MGC golf, P. Krishnan, sub-secretary, golf and Peter Paul, Committee member–and their team have been instrumental in getting the course ready for Sportstar Open golf that begins at MGC course here on Saturday.

Speaking to the Hindu here on Friday, P. S. Jagdish said: “Compared to previous years, we have used more automation, which has actually improved the course. Fairways are marked and roughs which used to grow wild here, have been cut in a more measured manner. This has brought an improvement in the golfing experience and the course is in excellent shape for Sportstar Open.”

MGC has been investing in equipments for a while in clearing and managing the greens on the course. What started more than five years ago has borne fruit now after everything was stopped abruptly due to COVID-19.

“Greens have always played true with bunkers on all sides as a link course, which is one of the specialities of the course. Greens have come back to shape which they were originally before the pandemic. The weeds have been removed,” said Krishnan.

Paul hopes that the pleasant weather remains the same as it was on Friday afternoon, which will only add to the golfing experience.