Home New Articles Tony Irish resigns as chief executive of Professional Cricketers’ Association PCA Commercial Director Rob Lynch, who joined the organisation in February from Middlesex, has been appointed Interim CEO and assumed the responsibility on Monday. PTI 14 July, 2020 18:36 IST Tony Irish, who was with with the South African Cricketers’ Association for 17 years, had joined PCA in January but has now decided to go back home. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) PTI 14 July, 2020 18:36 IST Tony Irish has resigned from his position as chief executive of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA), the England and Wales players’ body, due to personal reasons.Irish, who was with with the South African Cricketers’ Association for 17 years, had joined PCA in January but has now decided to go back home.“He (Irish) informed the PCA Board of his decision to return to South Africa for personal reasons in recent days,” PCA said in a statement on Monday.ALSO READ| Blackwood: ‘I was disappointed for getting out before WI could cross the line’ PCA Commercial Director Rob Lynch, who joined the organisation in February from Middlesex, has been appointed Interim CEO. He assumed the responsibility on Monday itself.“It’s an honour to have served as Chief Executive of the PCA but it’s also been a very challenging time for me and my daughters in England. I have made a decision based on what’s best for us as a family,” said Irish, who is currently the Executive Chairman of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).Irish had struggled to settle down in England with his family and during his absence, PCA Chairman Daryl Mitchell shouldered a lot of the responsibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ| England coach Chris Silverwood backs under-fire Jos Buttler “I wish Tony and his daughters the very best on their return to South Africa. Tony has had a big influence on the management team, especially in these very testing times,” Mitchell said.“Having worked in our Oval office during the winter and an increased day-to-day involvement over the past few months, I have full faith in our excellent and dedicated team, led by Rob Lynch to continue championing the ongoing interests of professional cricketers in England and Wales.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.