Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: No Shadloui for Iran vs Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST

June 28, 2023 06:18

India’s campaign so far: 2 games, 2 big wins

India registered a comprehensive 76-13 victory over host South Korea in the opening match of the men’s Asian Kabaddi Championship on Tuesday.

India, the most successful side in the continental championship with seven titles, started its campaign in dominating fashion. It outsmarted South Korea, collecting nine consecutive points in the first half before the latter could earn its first point in the match.

Overall, Korea could accumulate only four points against India’s 40 by the end of the first half, with substitute Aslam Inamdar, who made his India debut, kept the Korean defence in check.

ndia eventually took a massive 63-point lead, with Korea managing a meagre nine points in the second half.

Later, India thrashed Chinese Taipei 53-20. While Chinese Taipei offered more resistance than Korea from earlier in the day, it was a pretty straightforward win for the Indians who might face a sterner test when they come up against Japan and Iran.