Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: No Shadloui for Iran vs Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023- Catch the live score, highlights and updates from day 2 where India takes on Japan in its only match of the day. Other scores and results are also available.

Updated : Jun 28, 2023 06:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. India takes on Japan in its only match on day 2. Arch-rival Iran, meanwhile, has two games today, going up against Hong Kong and Korea.

  • June 28, 2023 06:48
    5 minutes down: Iran leads Hong Kong 11-0

    The level of skill and physicality is so different for these two teams. Hong Kong is far too meek in front of the towering Iranians who are making their way around the mat like it’s a practice routine.

  • June 28, 2023 06:44
    Will Iran coach Gholamreza Mazandarani decide to play Mohammadreza Shadloui today?

    Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh has been the toast of the Pro Kabaddi League for the last two seasons, proving to be a potent left corner and a handy raider if the situation demands it. No one will forget his lone-wolf 19-point effort in PKL against Dabang Delhi where he singlehandedly fought for his team in the game. You can revisit that match here:

  • June 28, 2023 06:36
    Ghilli at 6AM! VIJAY’S HIT MOVIE THE FLAVOUR OF AKC 2023

    VIjay fans! You will enjoy following the Asian Kabaddi Championships. The songs of his 2004 hit film Ghilli, a movie on a kabaddi player, have been the playlist for this tournament. The real question, one wonders, would be to find out how many of the folks here understand what they’re hearing.

    112227-28845989156_8be2233a3f_b.jpg

  • June 28, 2023 06:26
    MATCH 1 OF DAY 2: HONG KONG VS IRAN

    Despite being made to work in the first half, Iran eventually made short work of Chinese Taipei with a 52-28 win. Meanwhile, Hong Kong was thrashed 85-11 in its first game of the tournament by Japan. This one is the largest one in this edition. Can day 2 see anyone outdo this mark?

    FzmbX0zX0AAHNea.jpg

  • June 28, 2023 06:21
    TEAMS PARTICIPATING IN AKC2023

    India

    Iran

    South Korea

    Chinese Taipei

    Japan

    Hong Kong

    Two nations are missing: Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Sources suggest that they’ve missed out on this tournament due to visa issues.

  • June 28, 2023 06:19
    RECAP: FULL LIST OF DAY 1 RESULTS
  • June 28, 2023 06:18
    India’s campaign so far: 2 games, 2 big wins

    India registered a comprehensive 76-13 victory over host South Korea in the opening match of the men’s Asian Kabaddi Championship on Tuesday.

    India, the most successful side in the continental championship with seven titles, started its campaign in dominating fashion. It outsmarted South Korea, collecting nine consecutive points in the first half before the latter could earn its first point in the match.

    Overall, Korea could accumulate only four points against India’s 40 by the end of the first half, with substitute Aslam Inamdar, who made his India debut, kept the Korean defence in check.

    ndia eventually took a massive 63-point lead, with Korea managing a meagre nine points in the second half.

    Later, India thrashed Chinese Taipei 53-20. While Chinese Taipei offered more resistance than Korea from earlier in the day, it was a pretty straightforward win for the Indians who might face a sterner test when they come up against Japan and Iran.

  • June 28, 2023 06:16
    TODAY’S FIXTURES [All timings in IST]

    Hong Kong vs Iran - 6:30 AM

    Korea vs Japan - 7:30 AM

    Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong - 10:30 AM

    India vs Japan - 11:30 AM

    Korea vs Iran - 12:30 PM

  • June 28, 2023 06:12
    TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

    Defending champion India - the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship - will begin its campaign on June 27 when it takes on host South Korea in Busnan, the host city of the championship. In the day’s second game, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    India won the continental championship seven times in eight editions. Iran won it in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.

    The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.

    The tournament will be played in a single-legged round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final on June 30.

  • June 28, 2023 06:07
    Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?

    Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

