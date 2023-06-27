Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, LIVE Score: India leads by 50+ points over Korea, secures fifth all-out

- June 27, 2023 11:2363-8
India secures fifth all-out, which means a total of 15 points received due to all-out.
- June 27, 2023 11:22Green card given
Korean player given a green card.
- June 27, 2023 11:2158-8
India leads by 50 points over Korea. It’s almost impossible for Korea to make a comeback.
- June 27, 2023 11:2057-8
Sachin goes for a two point raid and is successful in coming out.
- June 27, 2023 11:1854-8
Koreans are helpless against India as they get their fourth all-out against India.
- June 27, 2023 11:1649-8
Mohit gets away with his speedy raid as Indians close to 50.
- June 27, 2023 11:1445-7
Aslam gets India a bonus point
- June 27, 2023 11:1343-7
A two touch for the Koreans, their first time in the match.
- June 27, 2023 11:1241-5
After the Koreans get a point, Aslam fails to get points.
- June 27, 2023 11:11Second-half begins
India strikes at the start of second-half.
- June 27, 2023 11:09Meanwhile....
During the five minute break, the song Kokkarakko from the Kollywood movie ‘Ghilli’ , a movie on a local Tamil Nadu kabaddi player, is played.
- June 27, 2023 11:06First-half
A completely dominating performance by the Indians, who got outsmarted only four times in the first-half.
- June 27, 2023 11:0440-4
India leads by 36 points against Korea at the end of first-half.
- June 27, 2023 11:0339-4
While the Koreans manage a bonus point, they are soon struck with the third all-out.
- June 27, 2023 11:0235-3
Pawan Sehrawat lands a penultimate blow for Korea as they near their third all-out.
- June 27, 2023 11:0034-3
Do or die raid for India and Aslam gets it done for India.
- June 27, 2023 10:5829-3
India leads by more than 26 points as they ensure Korea is given its second all-out
- June 27, 2023 10:5626-3
Aslam Inamdar stops a Korean raider by locking his leg and India leads by more than 20 points.
- June 27, 2023 10:5422-3
Arjun gets one as India leads by 19 points.
- June 27, 2023 10:5219-2
India gets its first all-out vs Korea and gains three points in that process.
- June 27, 2023 10:5115-2
Naveen gets an attack point and Korea are in despair.
- June 27, 2023 10:5013-2
Korea gain another point by successfully raiding.
- June 27, 2023 10:489-1
Korea finally gets a point after ensuring the Indian doesnt get a chance to touch the line by pushing him out.
- June 27, 2023 10:479-0
India leads 9-0 after gaining consecutive points.
- June 27, 2023 10:454-0
India takes early lead in the first half with aggressive tackle and taking the initiative to raid.
- June 27, 2023 10:36National anthems played
The players are introduced after the anthems of the countries.
- June 27, 2023 10:34The players take field
Both teams enter the court. The tune used to welcome the teams is from ‘Ghilli’, a Kollywood movie on a local kabaddi player.
- June 27, 2023 10:27Take a look at the Indian squad for the tournament
Indian kabaddi Team:
Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat
Stand-by players:
Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde
Coaches:
Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar
Manager:
Bhaskaran Edachery
- June 27, 2023 10:20What happened in the previous edition?
As the championship made a comeback after 12 years, India claimed its seventh title, beating Pakistan in the final. Iran and South Korea settled for the joint third place.
- June 27, 2023 10:18Take a look at the past Asian Kabaddi Championship winners!
- June 27, 2023 10:16ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT
- June 27, 2023 10:13DID YOU KNOW?
India has been the most successful men’s team in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, winning seven titles in eight editions. Iran is the only other country that won the tournament in 2003 held in Kangar, Malaysia.
- June 27, 2023 10:06PREVIEW
Defending champion India - the most successful side at the Asian Kabaddi Championship - will begin its campaign on June 27 when it takes on host South Korea in Busnan, the host city of the championship. In the day’s second game, India will be up against Chinese Taipei at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
India won the continental championship seven times in eight editions. Iran won it in the 2003 edition held in Kangar, Malaysia.
The four-day event marks the return of the Asian championship after a gap of six years. The previous iteration was held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017 when India came out as eventual champions beating Pakistan 32-26 in the final.
The tournament will be played in a single-legged round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final on June 30.
- June 27, 2023 09:58TEAMS TO PARTICIPATE IN ASIAN KABADDI CHAMPIONSHIP 2023
- India
- Korea
- Iran
- Chinese Taipei
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- June 27, 2023 09:54Where to watch Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 live in India?
Live streaming of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be available on the tournament’s official Youtube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.
