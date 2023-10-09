MagazineBuy Print

Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League

Bengal Warriors team updates, PKL 2023 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Bengal Warriors of Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:28 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Players and officials of Bengal Warriors celebrate with the trophy after defeating Delhi Dabbang KC during the finals of the seventh edition of Pro-Kabaddi league, in Ahmedabad.
FILE PHOTO: Players and officials of Bengal Warriors celebrate with the trophy after defeating Delhi Dabbang KC during the finals of the seventh edition of Pro-Kabaddi league, in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Players and officials of Bengal Warriors celebrate with the trophy after defeating Delhi Dabbang KC during the finals of the seventh edition of Pro-Kabaddi league, in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

PKL 10 auction: Here is the full list of player incomings, outgoings and the remaining purse of Bengal Warriors.

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN THE AUCTION
Maninder Singh retained by Bengal Warriors using the Final Bid Match option for Rs. 2.12 crore
Nitin Rawal (Indian allrounder) - Rs. 30 Lakh

BENGAL WARRIORS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: -
Retained young players: -
Existing young players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Purse update
Bengal Warriors came into the auction with Rs. 4.23 crore in the bag. Maninder’s retention halved that purse.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

