Bengal Warriors PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

PKL 10 auction: Here is the full list of player incomings, outgoings and the remaining purse of Bengal Warriors.

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN THE AUCTION Maninder Singh retained by Bengal Warriors using the Final Bid Match option for Rs. 2.12 crore Nitin Rawal (Indian allrounder) - Rs. 30 Lakh

BENGAL WARRIORS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10 Elite players: - Retained young players: - Existing young players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar