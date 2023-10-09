MagazineBuy Print

Haryana Steelers PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Haryana Steelers team updates, PKL 2023 auction: Here is the full players’ list and the remaining purse of Haryana Steelers of Pro Kabaddi League season 10. 

Updated : Oct 09, 2023 23:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers players in action.
FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers players in action. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Haryana Steelers players in action. | Photo Credit: PKL

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) takes place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

HARYANA STEELERS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: K Prapanjan
Retained young players: Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit
Existing young players: Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

