Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) takes place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN THE PKL 2023 AUCTION Fazel Atrachali - Iranian defender - Rs. 1.60 CR Rohit Gulia - Indian allrounder - Rs. 58.50 CR Arkam Shaikh - Indian allrounder - Rs. 20.25 Lakh Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh - Rs. 22 Lakh

GUJARAT GIANTS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10 Elite players: Manuj, Sonu Retained young players: Rakesh Existing young players: Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya