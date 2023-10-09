Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) takes place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN THE PKL 2023 AUCTION
Fazel Atrachali - Iranian defender - Rs. 1.60 CR
Rohit Gulia - Indian allrounder - Rs. 58.50 CR
Arkam Shaikh - Indian allrounder - Rs. 20.25 Lakh
Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh - Rs. 22 Lakh
GUJARAT GIANTS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Manuj, Sonu
Retained young players: Rakesh
Existing young players: Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
PURSE UPDATE
Gujarat Giants had INR 4 CR at the start of the auction having let go of most of their players, especially in the higher categories. They brought in Fazel for INR 1.6 CR. Fazel returns to Gujarat for a second stint after the 2017 edition.
