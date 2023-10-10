Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN THE AUCTION
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (Iran raider) - Rs. 13 Lakh
Shashank (Indian raider) - Rs. 9 Lakh
Lucky Sharma (Indian defender) - Rs. 13 Lakh
Lavish (Indian defender) - Rs. 13 Lakh
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10
Elite players: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar
Retained young players: -
Existing young players: Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
PURSE UPDATE
Jaipur Pink Panthers started the auction with 87 lakhs after retaining and acquiring 12 players.
