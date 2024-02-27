Murthal Magnets lift the Inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 trophy

Murthal Magnets won the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 with a 28-21 victory over Himalayan Tahrs in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur to finish the tournament with an all-win record.

15-year-old Raider Nikita emerged as the top scorer for Murthal Magnets with an impressive nine points, including two bonus points. Kavita and Dipti also made significant contributions, each adding 5 points to the team’s tally.

Dipti, who missed the survival round due to her participation in the Khelo India University games, proved to be a game-changer in the summit round as her performance played a crucial role in securing the victory for Murthal Magnets.

Nikita, who had helped Haryana win the gold medal at the 2023 Sub-Junior Nationals in Jharkhand, has been the find of the tournament as she played an instrumental role in helping Murthal Magnets win all their round-robin matches comfortably.

The inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 witnessed a total of 19 high-intensity matches with 96 players from six different states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi competing over a week.

Pushpa Rana completed a century to score a total of 104 points to top the Raiders chart. Champa Thakur of Himalayan Tahrs was the top defender with 22 points.