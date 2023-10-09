PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history

India raider Pawan Sehrawat was sold to Telugu Titans for a record 2.61 crores during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai on Monday, becoming the most expensive player in PKL history.
In the last auction, Pawan was roped in from Bengaluru Bulls ahead of this season for 2.26 crore rupees, a move which made him the most expensive player in PKL history.
However, he injured his knee in the very first match for the Thalaivas and was ruled out for the entire season and needed a surgery. Tamil Thalaivas eventually decided against retaining the 27-year-old.
Pawan finished season 8 of the PKL with a whopping 314 raid points, including 18 super-10s.
Earlier this month, India led by Pawan, eked out a close 33-29 win against Iran in the Asian Games 2023 men’s kabaddi final to win the gold medal.
