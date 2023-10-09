MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history

Pawan beat the record set by Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh earlier in the day when he was bought by Puneri Paltan for 2.35 crores.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 22:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in action.
FILE: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in action. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in action. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/The Hindu

India raider Pawan Sehrawat was sold to Telugu Titans for a record 2.61 crores during the PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai on Monday, becoming the most expensive player in PKL history.

In the last auction, Pawan was roped in from Bengaluru Bulls ahead of this season for 2.26 crore rupees, a move which made him the most expensive player in PKL history.

LIVE BLOG: PKL auction LIVE updates

However, he injured his knee in the very first match for the Thalaivas and was ruled out for the entire season and needed a surgery. Tamil Thalaivas eventually decided against retaining the 27-year-old.

Pawan finished season 8 of the PKL with a whopping 314 raid points, including 18 super-10s.

Earlier this month, India led by Pawan, eked out a close 33-29 win against Iran in the Asian Games 2023 men’s kabaddi final to win the gold medal.

Related Topics

Pawan Sehrawat /

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Maninder returns to Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Telugu buys Pawan Sehrawat at record 2.61 cr, Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel-Nabi; Bengal uses FBM card for Maninder at 2.12 cr; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dabang Delhi PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bengaluru Bulls PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  5. U Mumba PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Maninder returns to Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Bengaluru Bulls uses FBM to retain Vikash Kandola
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Pawan Sehrawat joins Telugu Titans for 2.61 crores; becomes most expensive buy in history
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Telugu buys Pawan Sehrawat at record 2.61 cr, Puneri gets Shadloui at 2.35 cr, Gujarat buys Fazel-Nabi; Bengal uses FBM card for Maninder at 2.12 cr; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Pawan Sehrawat becomes most expensive player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment