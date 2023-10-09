PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list

- October 09, 2023 19:31PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Defenders
Sombir - Haryana (Age 25)
Vishal Bhardwaj - Himachal Pradesh (26)
Girish Maruti Ernak - Maharashtra (32)
Mahender Singh - Himachal Pradesh (27)
Vishal - Haryana (27)
Shubham Shinde - Maharashtra (24)
Sunil - Haryana (23)
- October 09, 2023 19:30PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - All Rounders
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - Iran (Age 32)
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - Maharashtra (29)
Arkam Shaikh - Maharashtra (24)
Ashish - Haryana (22)
Deepak Niwas Hooda - Haryana (29)
Gurdeep - Haryana (24)
Manoj Gowda K - Karnataka (26)
Nitin Rawal - Haryana (25)
Sachin Narwal - Haryana (22)
Sandeep Narwal - Haryana (30)
- October 09, 2023 19:29PKL Auction 2023 - Category A
Mohammadreza Shadloui - All Rounder - Iran (Age 23)
Fazel Atrachali - Defender - Iran (31)
Rohit Gulia - All-Rounder - Haryana (25)
Vijay Malik - All-Rounder - Haryana (26)
Maninder Singh - Raider - Punjab (33)
Manjeet - Raider - Delhi (26)
- October 09, 2023 19:25Day 1 Player’s List
- October 09, 2023 19:09PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction schedule
Day 1
6:30 PM - PKL Logo Launch and 10-year celebration
8:00 PM - Category A and B auction
Day 2
10:00 AM - Category C and D auction
5:30 PM - End of auction
- October 09, 2023 18:56Live Streaming Info
Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- October 09, 2023 18:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the PKL 2023 Auction happening at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
