PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list

PKL Auction 2023 LIVE: Follow all the live updates and action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 auction happening at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

Updated : Oct 09, 2023 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the PKL 2023 Auction happening in Mumbai.

  • October 09, 2023 19:31
    PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - Defenders

    Sombir - Haryana (Age 25)

    Vishal Bhardwaj - Himachal Pradesh (26)

    Girish Maruti Ernak - Maharashtra (32)

    Mahender Singh - Himachal Pradesh (27)

    Vishal - Haryana (27)

    Shubham Shinde - Maharashtra (24)

    Sunil - Haryana (23)

  • October 09, 2023 19:30
    PKL Auction 2023 - Category B - All Rounders

    Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - Iran (Age 32)

    Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - Maharashtra (29)

    Arkam Shaikh - Maharashtra (24)

    Ashish - Haryana (22)

    Deepak Niwas Hooda - Haryana (29)

    Gurdeep - Haryana (24)

    Manoj Gowda K - Karnataka (26)

    Nitin Rawal - Haryana (25)

    Sachin Narwal - Haryana (22)

    Sandeep Narwal - Haryana (30)

  • October 09, 2023 19:29
    PKL Auction 2023 - Category A

    Mohammadreza Shadloui - All Rounder - Iran (Age 23)

    Fazel Atrachali - Defender - Iran (31)

    Rohit Gulia - All-Rounder - Haryana (25)

    Vijay Malik - All-Rounder - Haryana (26)

    Maninder Singh - Raider - Punjab (33)

    Manjeet - Raider - Delhi (26)

  • October 09, 2023 19:25
    Day 1 Player’s List

    Screenshot_20231009-192219_Adobe Acrobat.jpg

  • October 09, 2023 19:09
    PKL 2023 Season 10 Auction schedule

    Day 1

    6:30 PM - PKL Logo Launch and 10-year celebration

    8:00 PM - Category A and B auction

    Day 2

    10:00 AM - Category C and D auction

    5:30 PM - End of auction

  • October 09, 2023 18:56
    Live Streaming Info

    Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • October 09, 2023 18:52
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the PKL 2023 Auction happening at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

