MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Player auction: From Mohammadreza Shadloui to Fazel Atrachali, here is the full list of foreign players who have signed up for the PKL 2023 Auction.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 20:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Over 600 players will go under the hammer over the course of two days ahead of the landmark 10th chapter of the league. International players have been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception. 
Over 600 players will go under the hammer over the course of two days ahead of the landmark 10th chapter of the league. International players have been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception.  | Photo Credit: PKL Media
infoIcon

Over 600 players will go under the hammer over the course of two days ahead of the landmark 10th chapter of the league. International players have been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception.  | Photo Credit: PKL Media

The auctions for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) are scheduled for October 9 and 10.

Over 600 players will go under the hammer over the course of two days ahead of the landmark 10th chapter of the league. International players have been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception.

From Fazel Atrachali to Mohammadreza Shadloui to players from nations like Iraq, Poland and Argentina, here’s a look at the international players who have thrown their hats in the ring for the auctions this time.

RELATED: PKL 2023 auction updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list; Auction starts at 8 PM IST

RELATED: PKL Auction 2023 updates, Day 1: Full list of sold and unsold players

RELATED: PKL Auction 2023 Updates, Season 10: Team-wise player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League

Notable absentees include Korean PKL favourites Jang Kun Lee and Dong Geon Lee who have also stopped featuring in their national kabaddi side.

Related Topics

Fazel Atrachali /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Jang Kun Lee /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Updated team player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 137/4 (29); Scott Edwards at crease; Ackermann reaches fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL

  1. PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok: Time for kabaddi to follow cricket with specialised coaches, form over fame in auction strategy
    Mayank
  4. Pro Kabaddi League: Team-wise player salary purse increased to 5 crore rupees for PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL season 10 player auction to be held on October 9 and 10 in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Season 10: Updated team player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 2023 auction LIVE updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: NED 137/4 (29); Scott Edwards at crease; Ackermann reaches fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment