PKL Auction 2023: Fazel Atrachali to Zheng-Wei Chen - Full list of foreign players registered for Pro Kabaddi auction

The auctions for the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) are scheduled for October 9 and 10.

Over 600 players will go under the hammer over the course of two days ahead of the landmark 10th chapter of the league. International players have been an integral part of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception.

From Fazel Atrachali to Mohammadreza Shadloui to players from nations like Iraq, Poland and Argentina, here’s a look at the international players who have thrown their hats in the ring for the auctions this time.

RELATED: PKL 2023 auction updates, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat, Fazal, Shadloui in focus; Squads, money left, sold, unsold players list; Auction starts at 8 PM IST

RELATED: PKL Auction 2023 updates, Day 1: Full list of sold and unsold players

RELATED: PKL Auction 2023 Updates, Season 10: Team-wise player list, completed buys, retained players, purse remaining - Pro Kabaddi League

Notable absentees include Korean PKL favourites Jang Kun Lee and Dong Geon Lee who have also stopped featuring in their national kabaddi side.