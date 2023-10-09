The player auction of season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is taking place in Mumbai on October 9 and 10.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal the remaining spots in their roster ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
LIVE BLOG: PKL auction LIVE updates
The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.
Here is the team-wise player list and the completed buys from the 2023 Auction of the Pro Kabaddi League
BENGAL WARRIORS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 1.80 cr
BENGALURU BULLS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 2.99 cr
DABANG DELHI
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 3.12 cr
GUJARAT GIANTS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 1.41 cr
HARYANA STEELERS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 3.13 cr
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 87.95 lakh
PATNA PIRATES
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 2.17 cr
PUNERI PALTAN
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 45.71 lakh
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 2.43 cr
TELUGU TITANS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 3.44 cr
U MUMBA
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 2.09 cr
UP YODDHAS
Completed Buys:
Purse left: 1.21 cr
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record; Maninder returns to Bengal
- Cricket in Olympics: Sport set to be included in Los Angeles 2028 Games
- UP Yoddhas PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
- PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player
- Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE