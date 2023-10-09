PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record; Maninder returns to Bengal

The player auction of season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is taking place in Mumbai on October 9 and 10.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal the remaining spots in their roster ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

Here is the team-wise player list and the completed buys from the 2023 Auction of the Pro Kabaddi League

BENGAL WARRIORS Retained Players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar Completed Buys: Maninder Singh - 2.12 cr Nitin Rawal - 30 lakh Purse left: 1.80 cr

BENGALURU BULLS Retained Players: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 2.99 cr

DABANG DELHI Retained Players: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 3.12 cr

GUJARAT GIANTS Retained Players: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya Completed Buys: Fazel Atrachali - 1.6 cr Rohit Gulia - 58.50 lakh Mohammad Nabibakhsh - 22 lakh Arkam Shaikh - 20.25 lakh Purse left: 1.41 cr

HARYANA STEELERS Retained Players: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 3.13 cr

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Retained Players: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 87.95 lakh

PATNA PIRATES Retained Players: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar Completed Buys: Manjeet - 92 lakh Purse left: 2.17 cr

PUNERI PALTAN Retained Players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde Completed Buys: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - 2.35 cr Purse left: 45.71 lakh

TAMIL THALAIVAS Retained Players: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 2.43 cr

TELUGU TITANS Retained Players: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay Completed Buys: TBD Purse left: 3.44 cr

U MUMBA Retained Players: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin Completed Buys: Girish Maruti Ernak - 20 lakh Mahender Singh - 40.25 lakh Purse left: 2.09 cr