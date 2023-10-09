MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record; Maninder returns to Bengal

PKL Auction 2023, Live updates: Here is the team-wise player list and the completed buys from the 2023 Auction of the Pro Kabaddi League

Updated : Oct 09, 2023 22:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Captains from the twelve teams pose with the Pro Kabaddi League trophy.
File Photo: Captains from the twelve teams pose with the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File Photo: Captains from the twelve teams pose with the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The player auction of season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is taking place in Mumbai on October 9 and 10.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal the remaining spots in their roster ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

LIVE BLOG: PKL auction LIVE updates

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

Here is the team-wise player list and the completed buys from the 2023 Auction of the Pro Kabaddi League

BENGAL WARRIORS
Retained Players: Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar
Completed Buys:
Maninder Singh - 2.12 cr
Nitin Rawal - 30 lakh
Purse left: 1.80 cr
BENGALURU BULLS
Retained Players: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 2.99 cr
DABANG DELHI
Retained Players: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 3.12 cr
GUJARAT GIANTS
Retained Players: Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
Completed Buys:
Fazel Atrachali - 1.6 cr
Rohit Gulia - 58.50 lakh
Mohammad Nabibakhsh - 22 lakh
Arkam Shaikh - 20.25 lakh
Purse left: 1.41 cr
HARYANA STEELERS
Retained Players: K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 3.13 cr
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS
Retained Players: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 87.95 lakh
PATNA PIRATES
Retained Players: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
Completed Buys:
Manjeet - 92 lakh
Purse left: 2.17 cr
PUNERI PALTAN
Retained Players: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
Completed Buys:
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - 2.35 cr
Purse left: 45.71 lakh
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Retained Players: Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 2.43 cr
TELUGU TITANS
Retained Players: Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay
Completed Buys:
TBD
Purse left: 3.44 cr
U MUMBA
Retained Players: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
Completed Buys:
Girish Maruti Ernak - 20 lakh
Mahender Singh - 40.25 lakh
Purse left: 2.09 cr
UP YODDHAS
Retained Players: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal
Completed Buys:
Vijay Malik - 85 lakh
Purse left: 1.21 cr

