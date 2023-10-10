MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders

Pro Kabaddi League 10: Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer on the second day of the PKL auction 2023.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 10:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Telugu Titans bought Pawan Sehrawat for a record fee of 2.61 cr.
Telugu Titans bought Pawan Sehrawat for a record fee of 2.61 cr. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Telugu Titans bought Pawan Sehrawat for a record fee of 2.61 cr. | Photo Credit: PKL

The second day of the player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

FOLLOW | PRO KABADDI LEAGUE AUCTION: FULL LIST OF SOLD AND UNSOLD PLAYERS LIVE

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

FOLLOW | PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 10 AUCTION DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer on the second day of the PKL auction 2023.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

There will be no live streaming or telecast of day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction. The live updates will be available on PKL’s official website and Sportstar.

Related Topics

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

ProKabaddi League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023, Day 2 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 Live Updates, Day 2: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Thalaivas sign Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN wins toss, to field first vs ENG; Topley in for Ali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Day 2 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023: Updated purse of all 12 teams after day 1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Telugu Titans PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Thalaivas PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2023, Day 2 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Tamil Thalaivas gets Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2023 Live Updates, Day 2: Updated teams, Full player list, purse remaining; Shadloui, Pawan break record; Thalaivas sign Bastami
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN wins toss, to field first vs ENG; Topley in for Ali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Full schedule, teams, squads, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment