PKL Auction 2023, Season 10 Day 2: Full players list; categories - raiders, defenders, all-rounders

The second day of the player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

Here is the entire list of players going under the hammer on the second day of the PKL auction 2023.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

There will be no live streaming or telecast of day 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction. The live updates will be available on PKL’s official website and Sportstar.