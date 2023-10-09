PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates on the list of all sold and unsold players at the Pro Kabaddi season 10 auction, happening in Mumbai on Monday.

Sold Category A Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - ₹2.35 Cr. - Puneri Paltan Fazel Atrachali - ₹1.60 Cr. - Gujarat Giants Rohit Gulia - ₹58.50 lakh - Gujarat Giants Vijay Malik - ₹85 lakh - UP Yoddhas Maninder Singh - ₹2.12 Cr. - Bengal Warriors (Final Bid Match) Manjeet - ₹92 lakh - Patna Pirates Category B Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - ₹22 lakh - Gujarat Giants Arkam Shaikh - ₹20.25 lakh - Gujarat Giants (FBM) Nitin Rawal - ₹30 lakh - Bengal Warriors Girish Ernak - ₹20 lakh - U Mumba Mahender Singh - ₹40.25 lakh - U Mumba

Unsold - on day 1 Sandeep Narwal Deepak Niwas Hooda Asish Sachin Narwal Gurdeep Ajinkya Kapre

Remaining purse of all 12 teams:

Team Name Available Balance in Rupees Players already in the Squad Bengal Warriors 42,269,552 8 Bengaluru Bulls 29,938,470 9 Dabang Delhi K.C. 31,269,552 9 Gujarat Giants 40,267,075 6 Haryana Steelers 31,334,552 12 Jaipur Pink Panthers 8,795,802 12 Patna Pirates 30,960,545 10 Puneri Paltan 28,071,538 13 Tamil Thalaivas 24,364,164 14 Telugu Titans 34,462,733 9 U Mumba 26,998,360 13 UP Yoddhas 20,642,802 10

PREVIEW

The player auction for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

The two-day event will kickstart with the celebrations of the league completing ten years, with the logo of Season 10 also set to be launched.

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.