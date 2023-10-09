MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player

PKL 2023 Auction: Get realtime updates on the full list of sold and unsold players at the Pro Kabaddi season 10 auction, happening in Mumbai.

Updated : Oct 09, 2023 22:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
L-R: Superstars Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will go under the hammer on day 1.
L-R: Superstars Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will go under the hammer on day 1.
L-R: Superstars Fazel Atrachali, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will go under the hammer on day 1.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates on the list of all sold and unsold players at the Pro Kabaddi season 10 auction, happening in Mumbai on Monday.

Sold
Category A
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - ₹2.35 Cr. - Puneri Paltan
Fazel Atrachali - ₹1.60 Cr. - Gujarat Giants
Rohit Gulia - ₹58.50 lakh - Gujarat Giants
Vijay Malik - ₹85 lakh - UP Yoddhas
Maninder Singh - ₹2.12 Cr. - Bengal Warriors (Final Bid Match)
Manjeet - ₹92 lakh - Patna Pirates
Category B
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - ₹22 lakh - Gujarat Giants
Arkam Shaikh - ₹20.25 lakh - Gujarat Giants (FBM)
Nitin Rawal - ₹30 lakh - Bengal Warriors
Girish Ernak - ₹20 lakh - U Mumba
Mahender Singh - ₹40.25 lakh - U Mumba
Unsold - on day 1
Sandeep Narwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Asish
Sachin Narwal
Gurdeep
Ajinkya Kapre
Shadloui to go first

CLICK HERE to checkout out full-fledged auction blog, where you can get real-time updates on the proceedings

Remaining purse of all 12 teams:

Team Name Available Balance in Rupees Players already in the Squad
Bengal Warriors 42,269,552 8
Bengaluru Bulls 29,938,470 9
Dabang Delhi K.C. 31,269,552 9
Gujarat Giants 40,267,075 6
Haryana Steelers 31,334,552 12
Jaipur Pink Panthers 8,795,802 12
Patna Pirates 30,960,545 10
Puneri Paltan 28,071,538 13
Tamil Thalaivas 24,364,164 14
Telugu Titans 34,462,733 9
U Mumba 26,998,360 13
UP Yoddhas 20,642,802 10
Just under 10 minutes to go

We are all set for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League’s auction. Category A and B players will go under the hammer today while category C and D players will have their chance tomorrow. Stay tuned for real-time updates from the auction that is about to starts 8:30pm IST

PREVIEW

The player auction for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

FOLLOW | PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 10 AUCTION DAY 1 LIVE UPDATES

The two-day event will kickstart with the celebrations of the league completing ten years, with the logo of Season 10 also set to be launched.

The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

