PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates on the list of all sold and unsold players at the Pro Kabaddi season 10 auction, happening in Mumbai on Monday.
Sold
Category A
Category B
Unsold - on day 1
CLICK HERE to checkout out full-fledged auction blog, where you can get real-time updates on the proceedings
Remaining purse of all 12 teams:
|Team Name
|Available Balance in Rupees
|Players already in the Squad
|Bengal Warriors
|42,269,552
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|29,938,470
|9
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|31,269,552
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|40,267,075
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|31,334,552
|12
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8,795,802
|12
|Patna Pirates
|30,960,545
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|28,071,538
|13
|Tamil Thalaivas
|24,364,164
|14
|Telugu Titans
|34,462,733
|9
|U Mumba
|26,998,360
|13
|UP Yoddhas
|20,642,802
|10
We are all set for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League’s auction. Category A and B players will go under the hammer today while category C and D players will have their chance tomorrow. Stay tuned for real-time updates from the auction that is about to starts 8:30pm IST
PREVIEW
The player auction for Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to take place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.
The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.
FOLLOW | PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 10 AUCTION DAY 1 LIVE UPDATES
The two-day event will kickstart with the celebrations of the league completing ten years, with the logo of Season 10 also set to be launched.
The players will be split into four categories (A, B, C, D) before the auction begins. Players from Set A and B will kickstart proceedings while the auction for the latter two categories will be held on the second day.
LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
Live action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League action will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- UP Yoddhas PKL Auction 2023, LIVE updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse
- PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 1; Shadloui becomes most expensive player
- Gujarat Giants PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10
- PKL Auction 2023 Live updates, Day 1: Updated teams, Full player list, completed buys, purse remaining; Shadloui breaks record; Maninder returns to Bengal
- Patna Pirates PKL Auction 2023, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE