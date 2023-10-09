PKL Auction 2023, Season 10: Fazel Atrachali snapped up by Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crores

Veteran Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was sold to Gujarat Giants for 1.6 crores during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Season 10 Auction being held in Mumbai.

Atrachali captained Puneri Paltan in season 9 of the PKL before he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.

The 31-year-old also became the most successful defender in the league’s history last season and holds the record for the most expensive foreign player in the history of the PKL. Atrachali bagged 55 points for Pune from defence last year.

Puneri had a successful season last year finishing second on the table with 80 points, two behind Jaipur Pink Panthers. Puneri defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the semifinal to set up a final clash with the Panthers which they lost 29-33.