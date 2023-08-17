Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to start from December 2, PKL 10 returns to 12-city format

The Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition will be played in the 12-city caravan format, and will commence on December 2, 2023.

The league commissioner, Anupam Goswami, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, and promised a memorable tenth edition that will celebrate the sport.

The Season 10 Auction will be held on September 8th and 9th, 2023 in Mumbai.

Each team has the choice of retaining up to six players from its PKL 9 squad.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the most expensive player in PKL history. He was signed by Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 9 for Rs 2.26 crore. However, he suffered an injury in the very first game of the season and was ruled out for the remainder of PKL 9.