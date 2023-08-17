MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to start from December 2, PKL 10 returns to 12-city format

The Season 10 Auction will be held on September 8th and 9th, 2023 in Mumbai.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 13:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition will be played in the 12-city caravan format.
The Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition will be played in the 12-city caravan format. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

The Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition will be played in the 12-city caravan format. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League’s 10th edition will be played in the 12-city caravan format, and will commence on December 2, 2023.

The league commissioner, Anupam Goswami, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, and promised a memorable tenth edition that will celebrate the sport.

The Season 10 Auction will be held on September 8th and 9th, 2023 in Mumbai.

Each team has the choice of retaining up to six players from its PKL 9 squad.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the most expensive player in PKL history. He was signed by Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 9 for Rs 2.26 crore. However, he suffered an injury in the very first game of the season and was ruled out for the remainder of PKL 9.

Related stories

Related Topics

PKL 2023 /

Pro Kabaddi league /

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to start from December 2, PKL 10 returns to 12-city format
    Team Sportstar
  3. India colts face Spain in four-nation meet in Junior Hockey World Cup build-up
    PTI
  4. Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: 28 Indians who have made the cut, form guide and medal prospects
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to start from December 2, PKL 10 returns to 12-city format
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League coach Srinivas in charge of Bangladesh senior team’s destiny at Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Asian Games kabaddi: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammadreza Shadloui headline Iran’s 14-player list for preparation camp
    Team Sportstar
  4. Charu Sharma: IPL took 15 years to set up WPL, PKL facing commercial challenge for women’s league
    Mayank
  5. Iran women’s kabaddi team sharpens skills under ‘Mrs Jain’ in India to defend Asian Games title
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to start from December 2, PKL 10 returns to 12-city format
    Team Sportstar
  3. India colts face Spain in four-nation meet in Junior Hockey World Cup build-up
    PTI
  4. Shot put record holder Ryan Crouser on what makes him the ultimate champion
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: 28 Indians who have made the cut, form guide and medal prospects
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment