Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11 where Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Updated : Dec 12, 2023 20:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates on December 12.
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates on December 12.
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates on December 12.

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11 where Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Scoreline:

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

  • December 12, 2023 19:22
    Here’s the starting lineup of Patna Pirates

    Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sachin 

  • December 12, 2023 19:20
    Presenting the starting 7 of Bengal Warriors

    Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Darpan, Aditya Shinde, Shubham Shinde

  • December 12, 2023 19:02
    Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    PKL: Which defender has the most tackle points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

    The most tackle points scored by a defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League match is 16.

  • December 12, 2023 19:02
    Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    With 424 points in defence, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League’s history. 

  • December 12, 2023 19:01
    Revise all PKL rules ahead of the match

    Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 10

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Shubham Shinde talks about Bengal Warriors’ brilliant start

    PKL Season 10: Bengal Warriors defender Shubham Shinde keen to capitalise on early momentum

    Bengal Warriors’ defender, Shubham Shinde etched his name in the history book of the Pro Kabaddi League during match 16 of PKL Season 10 on December 9. 

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Top players - Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

    Bengal Warriors:

    With 30 raid points in 3 matches, Maninder Singh leads the raiding department for the Warriors. He picked up 16 points in his previous appearance. 

    The defence will be led by Shubham Shinde who has pocketed 15 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10.


    Patna Pirates

    Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 18 raid points in 2 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points. 

    Neeraj Kumar leads the defence for Patna Pirates and has scored 8 tackle points in 2 matches so far. 

    Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 9 points in 2 matches.

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    When, where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL match?

    PKL 10, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Head-to-head record; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

    PKL 10: All you need to know before the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match on December 12.

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates last match

    The last Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match saw the latter come out on top with a 49-38 victory in Season 9.

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Head-to-head record

    In a total of 21 matches, the Patna Pirates has won 13, while the Bengal Warriors has won five of them. Three encounters between them ended in a tie.

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Bengal vs Patna - Squads

    Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S


    Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Live Streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • December 12, 2023 18:47
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11 where Bengal Warriors takes on Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

