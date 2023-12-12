Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates

December 12, 2023 18:47

Top players - Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors:

With 30 raid points in 3 matches, Maninder Singh leads the raiding department for the Warriors. He picked up 16 points in his previous appearance.

The defence will be led by Shubham Shinde who has pocketed 15 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10.

Patna Pirates

Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 18 raid points in 2 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.

Neeraj Kumar leads the defence for Patna Pirates and has scored 8 tackle points in 2 matches so far.

Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 9 points in 2 matches.