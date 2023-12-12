Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: BW 0-0 PP, Maninder leads Warriors, Sachin starts for Pirates

- December 12, 2023 19:22Here’s the starting lineup of Patna Pirates
Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sachin
- December 12, 2023 19:20Presenting the starting 7 of Bengal Warriors
Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Darpan, Aditya Shinde, Shubham Shinde
- December 12, 2023 18:47Shubham Shinde talks about Bengal Warriors’ brilliant start
- December 12, 2023 18:47Top players - Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
Bengal Warriors:
With 30 raid points in 3 matches, Maninder Singh leads the raiding department for the Warriors. He picked up 16 points in his previous appearance.
The defence will be led by Shubham Shinde who has pocketed 15 tackle points in 3 games in PKL 10.
Patna Pirates
Sachin will be their main raider. He has notched up 18 raid points in 2 matches, including 6 do-or-die raid points.
Neeraj Kumar leads the defence for Patna Pirates and has scored 8 tackle points in 2 matches so far.
Ankit is the best all-rounder in the team with 9 points in 2 matches.
- December 12, 2023 18:47When, where to watch Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL match?
- December 12, 2023 18:47Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates last match
The last Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match saw the latter come out on top with a 49-38 victory in Season 9.
- December 12, 2023 18:47Head-to-head record
In a total of 21 matches, the Patna Pirates has won 13, while the Bengal Warriors has won five of them. Three encounters between them ended in a tie.
- December 12, 2023 18:47Bengal vs Patna - Squads
Bengal Warriors - Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S
Patna Pirates - Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay
- December 12, 2023 18:47Live Streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- December 12, 2023 18:47Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live Coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 11 where Bengal Warriors takes on Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
