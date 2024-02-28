The semifinals of the 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League are set to be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The league stage topper Puneri Paltan will take on Patna Pirates in the first last-four clash before defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers takes the mat against high-flying Haryana Steelers.

Given the close-contested nature of the games in PKL, the prospect of two teams ending at the same score in a semifinal after the regulation time of 40 minutes should not come as a surprise to most.

Tamil Thalaivas was locked 36-36 against UP Yoddhas during an eliminator in PKL season nine. The sides then contested in a tiebreaker which the Thalaivas won.

What are the PKL tiebreaker rules?