PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 is all set to begin today in Ahmedabad where Gujarat Giants will take on Telugu Titans in the opening match of the tournament.
In the second match of the day, U Mumba will face UP Yoddhas in the same venue - The Arena.
Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Head-to-Head records
Gujarat has an upper hand over Titans whenever the two teams have met each other. In the eight matches, Gujarat has won seven games while Titans has emerged victorious only once.
U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: Head-to-Head records
In the 10 games, UP has won five games while U Mumba has won four while one match ended in a 28-28 tie.
Live streaming details
When will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
When will the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
Where to watch PKL 10?
