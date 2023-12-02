MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records

PKL 10: All you need to know before the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans and U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 match.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 12:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas.
Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 is all set to begin today in Ahmedabad where Gujarat Giants will take on Telugu Titans in the opening match of the tournament.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba will face UP Yoddhas in the same venue - The Arena.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Head-to-Head records

Gujarat has an upper hand over Titans whenever the two teams have met each other. In the eight matches, Gujarat has won seven games while Titans has emerged victorious only once.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: Head-to-Head records

In the 10 games, UP has won five games while U Mumba has won four while one match ended in a 28-28 tie.

Live streaming details
When will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans PKL 10 match start?
The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2.
When will the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 10 match start?
The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023-24 match will start at 9:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 2.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Related stories

Related Topics

UP Yoddhas /

U Mumba /

Gujarat Giants /

Telugu Titans /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chahal says he enjoys 50-over cricket more than T20s on return to India’s ODI squad for South Africa tour
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Tamil Thalaivas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which is the most successful team in PKL history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is the most successful player in PKL history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Know the coaches of all 12 teams 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Gujarat Giants match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chahal says he enjoys 50-over cricket more than T20s on return to India’s ODI squad for South Africa tour
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Vaishali Rameshbabu becomes India’s 84th grandmaster
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Tamil Thalaivas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment